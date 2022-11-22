The linebacker room at Derby has held a standard of excellence for nearly the last decade. The 2022 season was no different, with a strong core of leaders that have high football IQ and communication skills to keep the defense on the same page.
Senior Miles Wash, senior Roman Boden and junior Britton Pascual set the tone for the rest of the Panther defense throughout the year.
“When you have that bond of linebackers that are really close it is very nice,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “They do a lot together on and off the field, and all trust each other. When they can have that between them, it makes the rest of our defense get bought in and want to play well like they are doing.”
It all started in the summer as the trio worked together to help build size and agility to help them fulfill the responsibilities of the linebacker position.
Time in the film room is important for every position, but the linebackers need to take extra time to help prepare for game day. On the average week, the trio spends up to eight hours on film a week, which also increases in the playoffs.
“The linebackers are all students of the game,” Clark said. “You want your leaders to walk the walk. If you look at hours spent in the film room, the linebackers are always on top, and Miles is the guy that has watched the most film, which is cool to see. A lot of kids look up to Miles, so they start doing it too.”
All that hard work has paid off in tackles, interceptions, turnovers and touchdowns for the linebackers. Five of the 18 interceptions this season have been made by linebackers.
Miles Wash leads the Panthers with 109 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Boden and Pascual each have a defensive score this season.
The crew has to have a high football IQ and is expected to do several jobs defensively. From blitzing to coverage, the linebackers must have a vast knowledge of the game plan and be versatile to take on several responsibilities.
Communication between the linebackers and the entire defense is another key piece of their job. In the NFL, most teams give a linebacker the defensive ‘green dot,’ signifying that the player receives signals from coaches and is in charge of relaying the information to the rest of the team. It might not be as high-tech at the high school level, but the Derby linebackers are responsible for getting the entire defense on the same page.
It is extremely crucial to have good communication, especially when an opponent uses a quick-tempo offense. The chemistry of the linebacker unit can help with communication among the trio.
“I have had these guys around for a while,” Pascual said. “I played with Miles in middle school, and I’ve known Roman for a while. The chemistry is good to have and has helped me a lot. Miles has been one of my greatest coaches, and I am glad to have these guys by my side to help me.”
The previous linebackers have helped the group carry on the legacy of the position. Each graduating class has provided advice to the younger core to give Derby an advantage at the position.
“The older guys helped coach us up,” Wash said. “They were all great leaders, great men and the legacy just carries on.”
The entire defense has picked up the aggressiveness and physicality throughout the season. The linebacker unit worked hard to build confidence to pick up the pace late in the year.
“We improved so much since week one,” Boden said. “A lot of that has to do with confidence and buying into putting work in the film room. It helps you gain confidence on what the defense is doing and your responsibilities.”
