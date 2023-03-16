Cade Lindsey

In his first year at Fort Hays State University, Cade Lindsey placed third at the NCAA Division-II national tournament and received All-American honors.  

 COURTESY/RYAN PRICKETT

In his first season wrestling at Fort Hays State University, Derby alum Cade Lindsey rediscovered his passion for wrestling. The red-shirt sophomore got a clean slate and competed with less pressure at a new home. Fast-forward to the end of the season, and Lindsey ended the 2022-23 season as an NCAA Division II All-American.

After three years and limited time on the mat at Oklahoma State University, Lindsey felt like he needed a change. He had hung around the Cowboy program amid the COVID season, which was filled with uncertainty and initially sparked his curiosity about making a change. After going 10-2 in two seasons at Oklahoma State, he believed his opportunity in Stillwater came to a stalemate.

0
0
0
0
0