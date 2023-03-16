In his first season wrestling at Fort Hays State University, Derby alum Cade Lindsey rediscovered his passion for wrestling. The red-shirt sophomore got a clean slate and competed with less pressure at a new home. Fast-forward to the end of the season, and Lindsey ended the 2022-23 season as an NCAA Division II All-American.
After three years and limited time on the mat at Oklahoma State University, Lindsey felt like he needed a change. He had hung around the Cowboy program amid the COVID season, which was filled with uncertainty and initially sparked his curiosity about making a change. After going 10-2 in two seasons at Oklahoma State, he believed his opportunity in Stillwater came to a stalemate.
Contemplating retirement, he decided to enter the transfer portal with a few schools in mind. The opportunity arose to join his younger brother, Cason, at Fort Hays State, and he took the second chance.
Cason opted to red-shirt this season, but Cade has enjoyed working out with his brother, and the two give insight to each other because of the familiarity they have with each other.
“Cason redshirted this year, which he didn’t tell me about, but it has still been great,” Cade said. “…He knows me better than anybody else. It has been great training with him and refreshing. I am excited to be competing with him next year.”
Cade was one of three Derby alums in the 2022-23 Fort Hays State wrestling program. The Lindsey brothers and Bryce Westmoreland all have found a home in Hays. Cade Lindsey said it is a great program because of the opportunities to compete with consistency.
“[Fort Hays State] has a good opportunistic program. You just get a lot more matches and development.” Lindsey said. “That was one of my biggest issues at Oklahoma State; I simply wasn’t competing regularly. It wasn’t anyone else’s fault but mine; you just develop with repetition. Practice can only take you so far, but you grow by executing those things in a match.”
The change of scenery helped Lindsey refocus on wrestling and reset his goals. Lindsey said that going somewhere new gave him an opportunity to get a clean slate with a new group and location. He was able to set his goal of what he wanted to do to make for a successful college career.
Lindsey took some time off the mat to make his decision and was almost out of competition for nearly seven months, so it took the first half of the season to get back into a rhythm of consistent wrestling. He kept a strong mentality to work back into form, made long-term goals, and continued to improve throughout the year.
Wrestling a 174, the four-time state placer and 2016 state champ at 120 pounds started to gain momentum. He was one of two Fort Hays State wrestlers to qualify for the NCAA Championships by taking second in his weight class at the NCAA Super Regional on Feb. 25. Lindsey’s biggest adjustment has been his mentality, and said that he was able to be loose going into the postseason which helped him.
“I am pleased with the season,” Lindsey said. “I didn’t feel any pressure this year. I just wanted to compete as hard as I could. I spent a lot of time putting pressure on myself in the past, and I don’t see a lot of benefit in that.”
Lindsey was determined to perform well at the national tournament on March 10-11 but did not want to put too much pressure on himself. Wrestling more loosely, Lindsey did well throughout the tournament and took third overall in his weight class, making him an All-American for the first time in his collegiate career.
Lindsey went 4-1 in the two days, which included a critical 9-3 decision over Cole Hernandez of Western Colorado in the consolation semifinal to advance to the third-place match. Lindsey had to beat Hernandez in the semifinal round at the regional tournament to lock up a national tournament spot. It took a 3-1 decision over James Penfold of Lake Erie for Lindsey to take third place to bookend a special season. Lindsey has two years of eligibility remaining and is excited to continue to compete with a new mindset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.