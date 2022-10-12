Posted just outside the main gymnasium at Derby High School are the school’s gymnastics records. The name Lindsay Davis is riddled on the record board. Davis, now Hedricks, will have another plaque at DHS soon as a as a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame.
Growing up, Hedricks’ world revolved around gymnastics, and she competed from 6 years old through college. Her first memories of gymnastics were through the classes at the Derby Recreation Commission before joining club gymnastics.
Hedricks was a natural and excelled at the all-around, but her two best events were the vault and beam. She said she trained nearly 20 hours a week to master her events. It was quite the commitment at such a young age, but Hedricks managed to balance the demanding schedule because she loved the sport.
“Looking back now, I wonder how I balanced it,” Hedricks said. “I think I was always around gymnastics, so I didn’t know any different … for me, it was the only sport I liked doing.”
As a competitor, Hedricks was calm under pressure. She said that a big part of her training was treating every practice like it was a competition and felt that if her practices were good, she felt confident in competition.
That mentality carried throughout her career, and she qualified for nationals twice. She quickly become a level 10 gymnast, which is the highest level of competition in club gymnastics.
Hedricks couldn’t join the Derby gymnastics for her first two years of high school because of KSHSAA restrictions. But long-time DHS gymnastics head coach Marty Hunt helped devise a plan to allow her to compete for the school ahead of Hedricks’ junior season. To balance the continued demands of club gymnastics and to follow the KSHSAA guidelines, Hunt would coach her while she worked out at her club gym two or three times a week.
Hunt did this for both Hedricks and classmate Katie Haney, and it was evident the two were better than the rest. According to Hunt, Hedricks and Haney were the only two level 10 gymnasts in the state, and it showed.
The two cruised through the high school competitions as part of a stacked roster, and the Derby gymnastics team won state in back-to-back seasons with an undefeated record.
In only two years of high school competition, Hedricks broke the school records in the all-around and vault. She was a state champion in the vault in 1998 as a member of the state championship squad.
The following year, the Panthers were even more dominant and repeated as state champions with a team score of 112.15, which was a school record. Hedricks was just as dominant, winning the all-around, vault, bars, floor and beam.
“Lindsay had skills that nobody else could do and had some that she didn’t use even though her routines were 99 percent better than everyone else’s,” Hunt said. “She could have done even more than she performed, and she did a little less, which made the routine not only well done but so cleanly done that there was not much room for deductions.”
Hedricks walked on at the University of Missouri and took part in the NCAA regional all four years she competed. In 2002, she placed fifth at regionals in the all-around and was the Big 12 champion in the vault in her senior season.
In her club career, Hedricks rarely experienced being part of a team, but it was something she loved in high school and college.
“I loved the sport itself, but in high school and college, I loved the team aspect,” Hedricks said. “My favorite years of gymnastics were competing with the team. Especially in college because everyone has that loyalty to the school; they want to win for the school. I got a little taste of it in high school, and it was awesome.”
The gymnastics program was cut in 2003, but Hedricks said it would be cool to bring back the program, but thought it would be hard to compete against the popularity of club gymnastics.
Hedricks was surprised to get the call from Derby Athletic Director Russell Baldwin that she was selected as an inductee of the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“I don’t even know how that happened,” Hedricks said. “I felt very shocked and was very honored, to say the least.”
