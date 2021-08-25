Derby volleyball alum Lexi Pitts is beginning her next chapter in her volleyball career at Southwestern College, which brings many new changes from routine, workload and expectations.
For Pitts, moving into a new town, being a freshman again and getting to know her teammates before the season have been some of the biggest adjustments from high school to college.
“The biggest adjustment is just moving,” Pitts said. “In high school, there would be a new freshmen group, and there wasn’t much turnover. So I recognized faces all of the time and was with the same girls. This year I am a freshman again, and I don’t know anyone, but it is cool to see how fast we can build relationships as a team.”
According to Pitts, the team has spent a lot of time together through workouts, practices, and events hosted by the college.
“At Derby, we did a lot of team bonding,” Pitts said. “But at Southwestern, you do everything with your team.”
Pitts still hears about Derby from the upperclassmen at Southwestern because of the options available in her hometown compared to Winfield.
“Derby and Arkansas City are the closest cities that have more options,” Pitts said. “It is funny hearing the upperclassmen telling me stuff about Derby, and I’m like, ‘I know, I grew up there,’ so everyone is obsessed with Derby, which is funny to see.”
On the court, Pitts has been able to stay in her middle blocker position, but she is remaining open for some position changes. According to Pitts, several teammates switch between positions, but she is prepared if she needs to make a change.
Seeing players switch positions is an element that is different from the high school and college levels.
“Derby was a big school, and we had a ton of volleyball girls, but your positions never really changed,” Pitts said. “I guess people are more well-rounded in college. You could see someone practicing at hitter, and the next day they are in the back row. They get to practice everything and are good at it.”
One of the biggest goals for the Southwestern volleyball squad this season is to make a jump in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference after being picked in the basement in the preseason standings under first-year coach Maggie Hans.
“This year, the culture made a whole flip; we think we can be better than we [were] last year,” Pitts said. “Our goal is to be inside the top five, and we are excited to try to make that big leap from the bottom to the top.”
After being recruited by former head coach Jake Conrad, Pitts was in limbo about who the next coach was going to be, but it has been an easy adjustment with coach Hans.
“I am glad that I still came even though it is a different coach,” Pitts said. “Coach Hans is good at communicating. She made sure she would talk to all of us to know what we wanted to make sure it was not a complete change from the old coach.”
A personal goal for Pitts is to see an increase in her blocks and hitting percentage, but she is also focused on improving as a team to make some big waves in the KCAC standings.
The increase in workload for Southwestern was a big jump for Pitts, but she believes that will help her get better.
“It was a big jump because we had three practices a day in the preseason,” Pitts said. “Now we have weights and practice. I enjoy that we do weights and stuff. During high school, I was not a fan of weights, but now I want to do them because I want to get stronger.”
