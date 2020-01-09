Standing on defense in a tied game can be a helpless feeling. In a high school game with no shot clock, it can mean a minute-plus of defense or setting up potential options to score because of a miss or turnover.
Players stepped on the floor and, with possession, Salina Central began rotating the ball around the perimeter in hopes of a final shot.
With 14 seconds remaining, Derby’s Sydney Nilles stripped possession from Salina Central’s Aubrie Kierscht and she found a streaking Maryn Archer atop the key on its end of the floor.
The freshman was forced to use a circus shot between two Mustang defenders, but gave the Lady Panthers a 62-60 lead with 7.6 seconds remaining.
“She made a Maryn play and she gave a glimpse at the kind of baller she is,” coach Jodie Karsak added after commending Nilles for setting up the game-winning shot.
Kadyn Cobb’s final 3-point attempt rimmed off, giving Derby its fourth-consecutive win and its first of 2020.
Derby held Salina Central scoreless over the final three-plus minutes, scoring the game’s final six points.
“What I saw was each player was so focused on, ‘okay Coach, you tell us what to do, we’ll go do it,’” Karsak said of her players in the fourth quarter.
Archer scored a game-high 18 points and junior Derryana Cobbins scored 16 points in her sea-son debut.
SALINA C: 11 20 14 15— 60
DERBY: 19 9 15 19— 62
MUSTANGS: Kierscht 16, Samilton 12, Cunningham 11, Cobb 7, Griffin 5, Williams 5, Stewart 4
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 18, Cobbins 16, Nilles 6, Schomp 6, Brown 6, Mills 6, Boettjer 4.
