A late 25-point fourth quarter comeback attempt came up short for Derby in a 61-54 loss to Maize South on Dec. 20.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 17 of his 21 points in the final quarter, but the Panthers struggled to get stops late in the game. Foul trouble limited Dallas Metzger, who finished with 11 points.
“I felt like we had a great second half as a team,” Fisher-Brown said. “We played harder, and that momentum started getting to everybody. But that first half, we buried ourselves, and at the end of the game, it was a little too late.”
Derby had balanced scoring in the first half with points from five different players to hold a 17-16 lead over the Mavericks.
Maize South used a fast-paced offense to speed up the game in the second quarter. The Mavericks were able to win loose balls and rebounds, which led to points. It was a tough quarter for the Panthers, who were outscored 17-4. Maize South took a 33-21 lead into halftime.
“Two good teams played, and we just got beat,” Head coach Brett Flory said. [Maize South] was quicker to every ball in the first half, and that is where they built their margin.”
The Panthers found success in the post in the third quarter behind eight points in the quarter by Kaden Franklin. Franklin finished with nine points and was the lone Panther to score in the period.
Derby started the comeback with a hot start to the fourth quarter with a 13-5 run to pull within eight at 50-42 with 3:50 remaining in the game. The late charge was led by Fisher-Brown, who found ways to get open for pivotal shots.
“The guys did well at the end to make a charge at them,” Flory said. “But when you are playing another good team, your margin for error is thin. The bottomline is that we did not get it done in the first half, and it is always tough to come back from double digits against a really good team.
The Panthers enter the break with a 5-1 record with quality wins over Andover Central, McPherson and Bishop Carroll. Derby will take the holiday stretch to rest up before correcting the small details to continue the momentum against Campus on Jan. 6.
“The big picture is that we had a great start to the season,” Flory said. “Now the number one thing we need to do is recuperate physically; then we’ll get back to practice and find areas where we can get better before January hits.”
MAIZE SOUTH 16 17 12 16 - 61
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 21; Metzger, 11; Franklin, 9; Chadwick, 7; Brown, 3; Anderson, 3.
MAVERICKS: Askren, 14; Atwater, 13; Maze, 12; Homan, 8; Kates, 5; Ingram, 3; Dresie, 3; Steinhoff, 3.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
