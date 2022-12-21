boys basketball vs maize south

Kaeson Fisher-Brown plays defense in the 61-54 loss to Maize South on Dec. 20. Fisher-Brown led all scorers with 21 points. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A late 25-point fourth quarter comeback attempt came up short for Derby in a 61-54 loss to Maize South on Dec. 20.

Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 17 of his 21 points in the final quarter, but the Panthers struggled to get stops late in the game. Foul trouble limited Dallas Metzger, who finished with 11 points.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.