Derby girls basketball was tactical in their ball movement throughout a dominating 67-14 win over Campus on Jan. 6.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 26-3 lead in the first quarter and never slowed down in the win. Ball distribution was key for Derby, as several baskets came with multiple passes.
“One of the things we talked about heading into this game was to be unselfish and look for the open shot,” Head coach Dan Harrison said. “For the most part, everyone looked for the extra pass, we ran the floor and that is the DNA of this group.”
Team chemistry is a huge strength of the Lady Panthers and it seemed the team was on the same page for most of the game. Derby threaded passes into tight spots, which led to easy points. Kallie Rickords was the primary distributor for the Lady Panthers and has helped create easy shots for her teammates
“We just have a lot of team chemistry,” Rickords said. “It really helps because I know where players are going to go, and I know the shots my teammates like to take, so I can set them up for the easy shot.”
Nine Lady Panthers entered the scoresheet led by a dominating 23-point night by Addy Brown. Destiny Smith found a rhythm finishing with 15 points and hit three three-pointers.
Defensively Derby was sound from the beginning and put lots of pressure on the Lady Colts. That high-intensity defense helped create easy scoring opportunities in transition for the Lady Panthers.
“We had a lot of points off transition,” Harrison said. “That makes it so much easier for us to attack the basket.”
The Lady Panthers have started to show more threats to score outside of Brown and the tactical ball movement could become a key piece of the Derby offense. Madison Smith finished with a solid seven-point night and was a benefactor to open shots.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 23; D. Smith, 15; M. Smith, 7; Wilson, 6 Demel, 4; Rickords, 4; Carpenter, 4; Kelley, 2; Grady, 2.
LADY COLTS: Laake, 4; Free, 4; Cardinale, 3; Pfeiffer, 2; Sanchez, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
