GIRLS BB VS CAMPUS

Kallie Rickords drives to the basket in the 67-14 win over Campus on Jan. 6

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby girls basketball was tactical in their ball movement throughout a dominating 67-14 win over Campus on Jan. 6. 

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 26-3 lead in the first quarter and never slowed down in the win. Ball distribution was key for Derby, as several baskets came with multiple passes.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

