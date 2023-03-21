The Lady Panthers took seven AVCTL-I honors after a third-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament. Derby went 22-3 overall in the 2022-23 season, 12-0 in league play to clinch the AVCTL-I crown and played in its eighth straight state tournament — the 23rd state tournament in program history.
Addy Brown was named league MVP for the third time and the sixth Lady Panther to win the award in the last seven years. The Iowa State commit, McDonald’s All-American and 2022-23 Kansas girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year was a unanimous first-team all-league selection.
In 25 games this season, Brown averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Destiny Smith also earned a first-team selection for the Lady Panthers. She had the second-highest points per game, averaging 11.1 per contest. A 26-point night in a 54-32 win over Maize South on Feb. 17 highlighted Smith’s season. In that game, she hit six three-pointers. Her defense was key for the Lady Panthers, with 1.8 steals per game and totaled 45 steals on the year.
Jaden Wilson received a second-team selection in her first season as a varsity starter. Wilson’s 10-point night in a 35-16 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21 helped the Lady Panthers take outright possession of the league title. Wilson matched Smith’s steal total with 45, which tied her for second-highest on the team. The junior shot 47 percent from the floor, which was second on the team. She had the third-highest point total on the team.
Avery Kelley and Madison Smith took home honorable mention honors. Kelley scored a career-high nine points in the 80-9 win over Lawrence Free State on March 22. The junior had 47 rebounds, 18 assists and 18 steals on the season. Smith had 12 blocks, which was the third-most on the team. The junior guard also had 30 steals with 13 assists on the year.
Head coach Dan Harrison collected his second-straight coach of the year selection. Harrison was named Co-coach of the Year alongside Conor Reilly of Hutchinson. In the last two years with Harrison at the helm, Derby girls basketball has gone 45-5.
ALL-LEAGUE AVCTL-I GIRLS BASKETBALL SELECTIONS
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
