GBB all league honors

Addy Brown was named AVCTL-I MVP for the third consecutive season. The Iowa State commit led the Panthers in multiple categories and was also a unanimous first-team all-AVCTL selection.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Lady Panthers took seven AVCTL-I honors after a third-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament. Derby went 22-3 overall in the 2022-23 season, 12-0 in league play to clinch the AVCTL-I crown and played in its eighth straight state tournament — the 23rd state tournament in program history.

Addy Brown was named league MVP for the third time and the sixth Lady Panther to win the award in the last seven years. The Iowa State commit, McDonald’s All-American and 2022-23 Kansas girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year was a unanimous first-team all-league selection.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.