Teagan Grady got signifiant minute in the ballgame in the 67-17 win over Newton on Feb. 10, which will provide the Lady Panthers experience late in the season.  

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

It was a hot start for the Lady Panthers in a 67-17 win over Newton on Feb. 10. The Panthers used transition buckets to continue a scoring barrage. Heading into a stretch against four opponents sub-.500 in five games, Derby (14-2, 8-0) knew they would have to take care of business in order to maintain a top-seed in the Class 6A West sub-state standings. 

The Lady Panther defense lived in the Newton passing lanes and jumped passes to create easy layups. Seldom did Derby have to rely on a true offensive play, and the fast defense to offense made mismatches all across the court. Addy Brown was a force inside but also distributed the ball. Brown scored 19 points in the first half alone to finish with 25 points. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

