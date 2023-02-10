It was a hot start for the Lady Panthers in a 67-17 win over Newton on Feb. 10. The Panthers used transition buckets to continue a scoring barrage. Heading into a stretch against four opponents sub-.500 in five games, Derby (14-2, 8-0) knew they would have to take care of business in order to maintain a top-seed in the Class 6A West sub-state standings.
The Lady Panther defense lived in the Newton passing lanes and jumped passes to create easy layups. Seldom did Derby have to rely on a true offensive play, and the fast defense to offense made mismatches all across the court. Addy Brown was a force inside but also distributed the ball. Brown scored 19 points in the first half alone to finish with 25 points.
Brown and Kyler Demel, with a 10-point effort, were the lone Derby players to finish in double figures, and the coaching staff was able to rotate in its younger talent early in the game, but there was no dip in production as the uptempo offense was consistent for all 32 minutes.
Madison Smith picked up the most significant uptick in minutes and ran the floor with a cast predominately filled with underclassmen in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Panther starters were able to get significant minutes of rest ahead of a stretch that will feature Maize South and Hutchinson, both on the road.
Derby will face Campus at home on Feb. 14.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 25; Ky. Demel, 10; D. Smith, 9; Wilson, 7; M. Smith, 5; Carpenter, 5; Ka. Demel, 4; Rickords, 2.
RAILERS: Pfannenstiel, 4; Koontz, 4; Antonowich, 3; Henderson, 2; Entz, 2; Bridges, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented