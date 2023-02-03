D Smith

Destiny Smith finished with 12 points in the 60-30 win over Salina Central on Feb. 3

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A mid-range jumper at the third-quarter buzzer by Destiny Smith kept the momentum rolling for the Lady Panthers in the 60-30 win over Salina Central on Feb. 3. 

The bucket only boosted the Lady Panther lead to 52-24 but came off a Mustang turnover, which was the trend most of the ballgame. Points in transition continue to be a vital aspect of the Derby offense. Smith finished the night with 12 points, but the defense to offense is becoming a large piece to the team.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

