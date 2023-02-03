A mid-range jumper at the third-quarter buzzer by Destiny Smith kept the momentum rolling for the Lady Panthers in the 60-30 win over Salina Central on Feb. 3.
The bucket only boosted the Lady Panther lead to 52-24 but came off a Mustang turnover, which was the trend most of the ballgame. Points in transition continue to be a vital aspect of the Derby offense. Smith finished the night with 12 points, but the defense to offense is becoming a large piece to the team.
“Points in transition is a big part of our game, and we were able to do that well in this game,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We really wanted them to play aggressive defense and enforce our game on them, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Addy Brown led the team with 25 points, and it was the third-straight win since a 45-39 loss to Topeka Seaman on Jan. 20. The Lady Panthers are starting to feel some momentum brewing late in the regular season.
“That loss really showed us that we need to work harder,” Jaden Wilson said. “It helped us refocus, make sure we all know our goals, and get better every game.”
The active defense helped the Panthers jump out to a dominating lead; Derby used its bench often in a near hockey-like fashion to put fresh players in the rotation.
The Lady Panthers were active on the defense and have started to show some serious firepower from multiple different players.
“We are really starting to find out who steps up in big moments,” Harrison said. “Just looking at the little things and then as a team just keeping our togetherness. We did a really good job of that tonight.”
Similar to the Maize matchup on Jan. 31, the Mustangs relied on the three-ball because of the intimidating Derby defense. Salina Central only hit three three-pointers in the game, but the Panthers will need to improve on defending outside to adjust while facing a hot shooting team.
“We just have to adjust to that,” Harrison said. “We just have to get quicker defending that, but long shots equal long rebounds, which helps our transition offense.”
Elle Denning led all Mustang scorers with 10 points. It was the third-straight game Derby held its opponent under 35 points.
The Lady Panthers will host Salina South on Feb. 7 to start the second half of AVCTL-I play. Two of the next three games for Derby will be played on home turf.
SALINA CENTRAL 5 6 13 6 — 30
MUSTANGS: Denning, 10; Peckham, 9; Hall, 5; Vidricksen, 3; Gary, 2; O’Hara, 1.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 25; D. Smith, 12; Wilson, 7; Kelley, 5; M. Smith, 5; Carpenter, 4; Rickords, 2.
