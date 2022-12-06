A quick 7-0 run in the third quarter by the Lady Panthers helped blow the game wide open in the 46-32 win over McPherson on Dec. 6. Derby scored 20 points in the third quarter after the Bullpups pulled within three at 17-14 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers distributed the basketball in the win and showed an aggressive defense, and forced several turnovers. Derby won the battle for the boards with key rebounds from Avery Kelley. Playing the post was going to be a big role for the junior, and she helped in a major way.
“I knew going into this whole season that rebounding was going to be my job,” Kelley said. “I am not a super offensive player, but I can use my height and length to play good defense and get rebounds, and that is was I tried to do.”
The home opener for Derby could not have started any better after blanking McPherson in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead. The Bullpups tightened on defense using zone and the full-court press, and Derby struggled to make shots. McPherson pulled within three at a break with a 14-4 run in the second quarter.
It was an entirely different feel for Derby in the second half. Led by Addy Brown and Destiny Smith, the Lady Panthers opened up the offense with a dominant third quarter. According to head coach Dan Harrison, Derby used Brown to distribute the ball when needed.
“We did some different things in our offense and worked to isolate Addy,” Harrison said. “She shared the basketball and was able to find the open person to finish, and that was our best part of the game.”
Brown finished with 23 points, and Jordan Sears led the Bullpups with 12. Following the loss to a tough Blue Valley Northwest team on Dec. 2, the Panthers bounced back and brought more intensity into the game.
“This is one of those games that I felt like we needed to prove something to ourselves, and I thought we did,” Harrison said. “The word of the day was intensity, and we took it to heart throughout the game.”
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 23; D. Smith, 10; J. Wilson, 6; Lansang, 4; M. Smith 3.
BULLPUPS: Sears, 12; Dukes, 5; Av. Romero, 5; Alvord, 5; Clevenger, 3; Eilrich, 2.
