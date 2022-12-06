Girls basketball

Jaden Wilson fights for a rebound in the 46-32 win over McPherson on Dec. 6.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A quick 7-0 run in the third quarter by the Lady Panthers helped blow the game wide open in the 46-32 win over McPherson on Dec. 6. Derby scored 20 points in the third quarter after the Bullpups pulled within three at 17-14 at halftime. 

The Lady Panthers distributed the basketball in the win and showed an aggressive defense, and forced several turnovers. Derby won the battle for the boards with key rebounds from Avery Kelley. Playing the post was going to be a big role for the junior, and she helped in a major way.

