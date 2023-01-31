It was a youth movement for the Lady Panthers in the 66-15 win over Maize on Jan. 31. Several underclassmen provided quality minutes in the seemingly tactical win. Head coach Dan Harrison had the entire bench at his disposal to aid a 14-point, triple-double night by Addy Brown.
There was no dip in production throughout the game as every player that entered the game for the Lady Panthers scored. Brown led the crew in points, rebounds and assists.
“I challenged everyone to bring energy whenever they came in the game,” Harrison said. “We wanted them to bring a positive energy and tenacity. It really showed tonight, and I think we are starting to realize what we need to do to be a great team.”
Maize scored the opening bucket of the game, but the Panthers responded with an 18-0 run to end the first quarter with a commanding lead. Derby kept the pressure with its tough defense and blanked the Eagles in the final quarter.
The added minutes by a new cast of characters stemmed from the midseason tournament in Emporia on Jan. 26-28, where sophomores Carsen Carpenter, Kallie Rickords and Maliyah Lansang all saw significant varsity action. Harrison left the tournament encouraged that he had much more unproven depth and brought the players into league action.
“We are trying to expand our depth as we get closer to the postseason,” Harrison said. “We are trying to figure out different roles for players to fill. We might need them at any given time to step up.”
Carpenter had six points and started to show some true potential inside the paint, finishing at the rim. As the 5’ 10” sophomore continues to develop, she could play a bigger role in the lineup. Experience playing against her teammates in practice has really helped her game.
“I think practicing against my teammates has really helped me improve,” Carpenter said. “The sophomores as a whole are starting to show we can all play together well.”
Maize struggled to keep pace with the fast-paced Derby offense that was generated by turnovers. Transition buckets kept helped the Lady Panthers maintain control throughout the game. The three-ball was the primary offense for the Eagles. Mattie Brownell was the leading Maize scorer with nine points; all came from three-point range. Only three Eagles entered the score sheet.
The Lady Panthers will host Salina Central on Feb. 3, which will be the first game at home since facing Hutchinson on Jan. 17.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 14; D. Smith, 8; Ky. Demel, 7; Carpenter, 6; Lansang, 6; J. Wilson, 4; Kelley, 4; Ka. Demel, 4; Rickords, 4; M. Smith, 3; N. Wilson, 2; Grady, 2; Bergman, 2.
EAGLES: Brownell, 9; Salsbary, 4; Pierce, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
