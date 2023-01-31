maize gbb

Addy Brown recorded a triple-double leading the team in points, rebounds and assists in the 66-15 win over Maize on Jan. 31. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

It was a youth movement for the Lady Panthers in the 66-15 win over Maize on Jan. 31. Several underclassmen provided quality minutes in the seemingly tactical win. Head coach Dan Harrison had the entire bench at his disposal to aid a 14-point, triple-double night by Addy Brown.  

There was no dip in production throughout the game as every player that entered the game for the Lady Panthers scored. Brown led the crew in points, rebounds and assists. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.