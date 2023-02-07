It was a hint of déjà vu Derby in the 47-32 win over Salina South on Feb. 7. In the matchup in Salina, the Cougars imposed their gameplan on the Lady Panthers early in the ballgame using a persistent defense and patient offense.
The Lady Panthers struggled shooting as the Cougars maintained a steady pace in the first matchup on Dec. 16 in the opening half to trail 24-20 before Derby woke up in the second half to win 51-32.
Salina South used the same strategy in the second matchup and held Derby to only 15 points in the first half to only trail the Lady Panthers 15-12.
“For some reason, we just don’t mesh with their style of play, and we weren’t able to run our defense how we wanted,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We were able to get some points off turnovers, but we missed a lot of shots in the first half. We really turned it around in the second half.”
Addy Brown scored 11 points in the opening quarter. Brown finished the night with 29 points.
“We were just lacking energy in the first half on both sides of the ball,” Brown said. “We were making mistakes and putting our heads down. We really have to stay together in those moments, so we emphasized that in the second half, then the shots started falling.”
Derby came out of the break on a mission taking a 24-12 lead midway through the third quarter with a 9-0 run. The Lady Panthers finally broke out of its poor shooting night with a 21-point eruption in the third quarter. It was all Derby the rest of the way behind a defense that limited traffic inside the paint. The Lady Panthers started to generate distance behind a 21-point third quarter.
The Cougars relied on the three-ball late in the game after the Lady Panthers built its biggest lead. Macy Yost led all Salina South scorers with 10 points as 15 of the 32 Salina South points came off the three-ball.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Newton to face the Railers on Jan. 10.
SALINA SOUTH 7 5 8 12 — 32
COUGARS: Yost, 10; Herbel, 6; Nash, 5; Booth, 4; Harris, 2; Fritz, 2; Cheeks, 2; Tarver, 1.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 29; D. Smith, 7; Wilson, 5; Ky. Demel, 4; Rickords, 2
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented