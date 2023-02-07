Smith vs Salina South

Destiny Smith scored seven points in the 47-32 win over Salina South on Feb. 7

It was a hint of déjà vu Derby in the 47-32 win over Salina South on Feb. 7. In the matchup in Salina, the Cougars imposed their gameplan on the Lady Panthers early in the ballgame using a persistent defense and patient offense.

The Lady Panthers struggled shooting as the Cougars maintained a steady pace in the first matchup on Dec. 16 in the opening half to trail 24-20 before Derby woke up in the second half to win 51-32. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.