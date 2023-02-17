Smith v MS

Destiny Smith scored 26-points in the 54-32 win over Maize South on Feb. 17. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Destiny Smith hit six threes in a 26-point night for Derby in the 54-32 win over Maize South on Feb. 17.

A three from distance helped give the Lady Panthers (16-2, 10-0) the first glimmer of momentum, which led to a 16-point third quarter. 

