Destiny Smith hit six threes in a 26-point night for Derby in the 54-32 win over Maize South on Feb. 17.
A three from distance helped give the Lady Panthers (16-2, 10-0) the first glimmer of momentum, which led to a 16-point third quarter.
“Each of us can make an impact on any given night,” Smith said. “It was just my night tonight, and my teammates gave me the ball when I was hot.”
It was a physical opening half as neither team could find a run as the Lady Panthers led 25-20 at the break.
The Lady Panther relied on its man-to-man defense to limit Maize South (14-4, 6-4), especially in the second half, as the teams were nearly identical in the size.
“Maize South has been really comfortable going against the zone,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We are going to need to be able to play great man-to-man defense if we are going to make a run, and we did really well just making everything hard.”
The Mavericks were determined to limit Addy Brown and put a lot of bodies around Brown when she received the ball in the paint. Brown finished with 12 points but was a force under the basket leading the team in rebounds.
Maize South hit a pair of threes amid a 12-point second quarter to keep within reach, but the defense stepped up for the Lady Panthers. Derby allowed only three points in the final quarter, which came off a three-pointer.
The Lady Panthers were able to lock down Maize South’s seniors, Avery Lowe and Maci Kratzer. The duo combined for eight points. Sophie Hurley led the team with 12. Ava Howie also contributed a 10-point effort.
It was a big game for the Lady Panthers after facing five teams below .500. With only two games to go, Derby is starting to feel some confidence heading into the postseason.
DERBY 12 13 16 13 — 54
MAIZE SOUTH 8 12 9 3 — 32
LADY PANTHERS: D. Smith, 26; Brown, 12; Wilson, 8; Demel, 4; Kelley, 4.
LADY MAVERICKS: Hurley, 12; Howie, 10; Lowe, 6; Kratzer, 2; Lipscomb, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
