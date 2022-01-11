Lady Panthers remain unbeaten in 3-0 week

Following a dominating 46-28 win over Maize South on Jan. 7, the Panthers traveled to Kansas City to face Blue Valley North in the 810 Varsity Showcase on Jan. 8.
The Lady Panthers cruised to a 54-40 win to remain undefeated with a dominant second quarter. Sophomore Naomi White took over the game for Derby with a 23-point afternoon, which led all scorers. Juniors Addy Brown and Maryn Archer scored 12 and seven respectfully in the win.
“Everyone contributed in big ways,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Naomi [White] had a breakout game with 23 points. Addy [Brown] and Maryn [Archer] created scoring opportunities for their teammates.”
In the third game in five days, it was a slow start for Derby as Blue Valley North was able to hold the lead for the majority of the first quarter.
The Panthers went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter and held Blue Valley North to five second-quarter points to give Derby a 32-17 lead over the Mustangs at the half.
Derby was able to get easy baskets with good ball movement and controlled the boards in the second quarter.
“We really set the pace and got some open layups to put us ahead,” Harrison said. “We really slowed down their big offensive pieces with some hard-nosed defense.”
It was more of the same in the second half as the Panthers continued to move the ball efficiently and limit second-chance opportunities for Blue Valley North.
Freshman Aubrey Shaw led the Mustangs with 15 points, and senior Mary Crossland also finished in double digits with 12 points on the afternoon.
DERBY 10 22 14 8 54
BV NORTH 12 5 11 12 40
PANTHERS: White 23, Brown 12, Archer 7, Boettjer 5, Hopson 4, Smith 2, Wilson 1.
MUSTANGS: Shaw 15, Crossland 12, Cool 6, Davis 5, Parks 2
Lady Panthers use balanced scoring to defeat Maize South 46-28
The Derby Lady Panthers continued to roll with a 46-28 win over Maize South on Jan 7.
It was a typical night for the Lady Panthers as balanced scoring and dominant defense paved the way for another dominant win.
Derby had a 12-point first quarter and entered halftime holding a 26-12 lead after a 14-point second quarter.
“We had a great start and then really got going in the second quarter,” Dan Harrison said. “Tatum [Boettjer] and Addy [Brown] controlled the boards,
and good balanced scoring made it more difficult to stop one person. We ran the floor very well with some great passes and finishes.”
Brown got help from several pieces, including nine points from junior Maryn Archer, eight from Naomi White and seven from senior Jada Hopson.
After a six-point third quarter, the Panthers caught fire again with a 14-point final quarter to keep their undefeated league record alive.
H1 H2 F
DERBY 26 20 46
MAIZE SOUTH 12 16 28
PANTHERS: Brown 12, Archer 9, White 8, Hopson 7, Boettjer 5, Yager 4, Wilson 1
MAIZE SOUTH: Scores not available
Lady Panthers defeat Salina South in 2022 opener
Derby girls basketball returned to action with a dominating 51-20 win over Salina South on Jan. 4. It was the first game back since Dec. 17 for the Lady Panthers. A crucial 19-0 run that started shortly after the Cougars took a 7-6 lead gave Derby a spark. The Lady Panthers scored 20 points in the first half to enter the locker rooms leading 33-9.
The Lady Panthers kept the momentum in the third quarter and gave some players some rest in the final quarter.
Junior Addy Brown led the Panthers with 12 points as the defensive pressure led to quick points. The defensive intensity has become a staple for Derby early this season.
“I loved our defensive intensity, but we did give up some baskets due to gambling on passes,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We ran the floor well and shared the ball. Eighteen assists, seven steals plus eight deflections helped our fastbreak be effective.”
The Cougars were led by senior Sydney Peterson, who finished with eight points. However, Salina South struggled to get easy shots because of the Derby defense.
S. SOUTH 7 2 6 5 20
DERBY 13 20 16 2 51
COUGARS: Peterson 8, Arnold 5, Anderson 3, Packett 2, Harris 2
PANTHERS: Brown 12, White 10, Archer 7, Boettjer 6, Wilson 6, Hopson 4, Smith 2, Yager 2, Karel 2
