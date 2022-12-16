gbb v salina south

Kyler Demel attempts a three in the 51-32 win over Salina South on Dec. 16. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby girls basketball bounced back from a sluggish start to defeat Salina South 51-32 on Dec. 16. An adjustment to a full-court press in the second half helped the Lady Panthers get easy baskets to pull away after a tough first half.

“We came out a little flat,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “In the second half, we challenged the team to get after it. We used a press which helped us get some easy buckets and pull away, and from there, we were able to finish. 

