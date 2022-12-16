Derby girls basketball bounced back from a sluggish start to defeat Salina South 51-32 on Dec. 16. An adjustment to a full-court press in the second half helped the Lady Panthers get easy baskets to pull away after a tough first half.
“We came out a little flat,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “In the second half, we challenged the team to get after it. We used a press which helped us get some easy buckets and pull away, and from there, we were able to finish.
The lack of movement and transition offense in the first was atypical for the Panthers, but it was drastically different in the second half, which included a quick 6-0 run to generate some momentum.
“That was huge because Salina South went into the half thinking they had a chance to win,” Harrison said. “We needed to send a message that would break their spirit, and that’s what we did in that third quarter.”
Derby used the full-court pressure for the remainder of the game and forced the Lady Cougars to call a pair of timeouts to avoid a backcourt violation. It also hurried up the Salina South guards to create turnovers and easy baskets for Derby. Kyler Demel was an aggressive piece of the press with multiple steals.
“Our defense definitely changed out of halftime,” Addy Brown said. “The coaches got onto us for that; we were walking in our zone and not moving at all. We made it easy on them, and in the third quarter, we picked up our defense, which turned into good offense for us.”
Brown led all scorers with 27 points and kept the Lady Panthers afloat in the early going with 17 of the 24 points in the first half. Jaden Wilson scored nine points, while Madison Smith was a key contributor off the bench with eight points.
The Lady Panthers will face off against Maize South on Dec. 20 in the final game before winter break.
SALINA SOUTH 12 8 6 6 - 32
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 27; Wilson, 9; M. Smith, 8; D. Smith, 4; Demel, 2; Rickords, 1.
LADY COUGARS: A. Nash, 6; Cheeks, 5; Packett, 4; Herbel, 4; Fritz, 4; Yost, 2; Tarver, 2; J. Nash, 2; Harris, 2; G. Nash, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.