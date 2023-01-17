A 24-point outburst in the second quarter by the Lady Panthers blew the game wide open in a 57-23 win over Hutchinson on Jan. 17.
On paper, Derby (8-1, 5-0) would have been considered the underdog against the last undefeated team in the AVCTL-I in Hutchinson (8-1, 4-1). Destiny Smith and Addy Brown combined for 38 points.
“It was a huge win for us,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “Both teams were undefeated, and we needed to play tough, and our players rose to the challenge tonight."
Smith gave the Lady Panthers a huge boost to start the game with six points in the opening quarter and finished with 21 points. The junior hit four three in the ballgame.
The Derby opened with a 10-1 run to start the game, but the Salthawks pulled within six at 13-7 at the end of the opening quarter with a buzzer-beater three-pointer by Josie McLean. The Lady Panthers didn’t let that momentum carry into the second quarter.
Brown was more of a distributor than a scorer in the first quarter and was blanked on the score sheet. The lone senior knew she was going to get a lot of attention offensively, so she embraced the challenge because she believed in her teammates to hit shots.
“I told coach Harrison that if I am going to be their focus, that is fine, I have four other teammates, and they are going to put the ball in the basket,” Brown said. “That is what my teammates did in this game.”
Brown finished the half with nine points en route to a 17-point night. The Lady Panthers entered the break with a 37-12 lead, with Smith leading with 13 points. The half ended with a baseball pass assist from Brown to Avery Kelley with less than ten seconds remaining, which kept the momentum into halftime.
It was all Derby the rest of the way as the Lady Panthers brought out the 3-2 zone, which shut down the Salthawks, but the man-to-man defense was the key in the win.
The Lady Panthers limited Aliyah Green, who averages double-figures, to only four points. McLean led all Salthawks with seven points.
It was a big momentum win for the Lady Panthers, and the team was determined to get the win and take a crucial league game.
“That was a big game for us,” Brown said. “We had a shoot-around earlier in the day, and we were all locked in and focused. We all really wanted it, and it showed.”
Derby will have nine days between games before the mid-season tournament in Emporia starting on Jan. 26.
LADY PANTHERS: D. Smith, 21; Brown, 17; J. Wilson, 7; M. Smith, 6; Kelley, 4; Rickords, 2.
SALTHAWKS: McLean, 7; Posch, 5; Ail. Green, 4; Rodriguez, 2; Thompson, 2; Ames, 2; Aiy. Green, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
