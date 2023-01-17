smith

Destiny Smith led all scorers with 21 points for the Panthers in the 57-23 win over Hutchinson on Jan. 17. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

A 24-point outburst in the second quarter by the Lady Panthers blew the game wide open in a 57-23 win over Hutchinson on Jan. 17. 

On paper, Derby (8-1, 5-0) would have been considered the underdog against the last undefeated team in the AVCTL-I in Hutchinson (8-1, 4-1). Destiny Smith and Addy Brown combined for 38 points.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

