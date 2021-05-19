With the season dwindling down, regionals are right around the corner for Derby’s softball team, which is 15-5. The goal for the Panthers is to continue doing what the program is historically known for – qualifying for state.
“It’s going to be tough, but what’s the point if there is no competition?” said senior Gabby Martin.
That’s a lot of pressure, but maintaining the streak won’t keep the team up at night.
“Our focus now is on winning regionals, starting with the first game,” said coach Christy Weve.
That is how the chain of successive state berths has continued for the softball program as the Panthers look to clinch their 10th straight season of making it to state.
With the streak on the line, the softball team has turned to seniors Amber Howe, Paige Paxton and Martin, as well as other players who were part of the 2019 state team.
“Our younger players really look up to the seniors and are able to share their struggles and successes with them,” Weve said. “Our seniors have done a nice job helping the team grow and be resilient. We have pulled through one way or another.”
With the loss of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the freshmen, sophomores and even some juniors looked up to the seniors because of their immense amount of experience. Howe and Paxton started since their freshmen seasons, while Martin joined the lineup the year after.
“We have a lot of younger girls on varsity this year, and I knew from the start that I would have to step up and show them the ropes,” Martin said. “I know how it can be intimidating
playing with girls 3-4 years older than you, so making them comfortable and building that trust is super important.”
Paxton’s goal was the same.
“I’ve just tried to keep everyone motivated to win games and get better every day at practice,” she said.
Youth isn’t the only adversity they faced.
The core three seniors had their own struggles after Weve made a midseason position switch involving Paxton, Howe and Martin.
“The shift that coach Weve made earlier this season was moving Gabby from second base to third base, and moving Paige from shortstop to second base and me from third to short,” Howe said. “It was a shock to all three of us since we have been in those positions for almost all of our high school softball career.”
Martin felt similarly.
“All three of us can play just about anywhere, and Weve took advantage of that in the best possible way,” Martin said. “First we were skeptical, weren’t very trustworthy and were pretty upset. But as the season went on, we saw how positively it affected our team, and now the rest is history.”
After a week of focused practices without games, the softball team will kick off regionals on their road to state.
“I know we all want to keep the streak alive, but we have been trying to take the season game by game,” Martin said. “It’s going to be challenging, but we are going to leave it all on the field. Whatever happens is going to happen, but how we react to adversity is either going to make us or break us.”
Derby (No. 7 seed) will head to Lawrence for regional competition on May 19. The Panthers will open against Wichita North (10-10) at 3 p.m., with a match-up against second seed and host Lawrence Free State (17-1) potentially looming in the regional final. The players and Weve, though, believe they are perfectly capable of going toe-to-toe with any opponent during the postseason.
“I am confident we can compete with anyone,” Weve said. “We just need to stay focused, have confidence and play together as a team.”
