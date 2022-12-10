gbb vs andover central

Madison Smith focuses on her assignment on defense in the 55-45 win over Andover Central on Dec. 9

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Solid distribution of the basketball and big shots helped Derby defeat Andover Central 55-45 on Dec. 9.

The Lady Panthers had four players score eight or more points, led by a 19-point effort by Addy Brown and a 14-point night by Destiny Smith. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.