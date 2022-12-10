Solid distribution of the basketball and big shots helped Derby defeat Andover Central 55-45 on Dec. 9.
The Lady Panthers had four players score eight or more points, led by a 19-point effort by Addy Brown and a 14-point night by Destiny Smith.
“We had great energy most of the game, and it led to a lot of open looks,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We had great passing and finishes at the basket. It was a full team effort.”
Derby moved the ball around and was aggressive on the offensive end to draw fouls which got Andover Central into foul trouble early.
Maddi Amekporfor-Sadler was held to only seven points and fouled out in the fourth quarter. Hayden Snodgrass was a tough player for the Panthers to stop, and she led all scorers with 22 points.
The Lady Panthers were able to limit the active Andover Central offense with solid defense. The Jaguars were patient with the ball and were willing to take long possessions to find the right shot. Derby was able to match the intensity by jumping into passing lanes to generate steals and loose balls.
Neither team could get on a big run to start the game, but Derby held a 30-22 lead at halftime.
Andover Central went on a 7-0 run out of the break to cut into the Lady Panther lead, but Destiny Smith produced out of a timeout to boost the team.
“We just got together and started to play together as a team,” Smith said. “We started making buckets which got us going. Then we started to make some defensive stops which were big for us."
Once the team regrouped, the Lady Panthers outscored the Jaguars 18-5 in the remainder of the third quarter to start to pull away, led by key baskets from Smith.
With Andover Central in foul trouble, the Lady Panthers continued to attack and draw fouls. Derby scored all seven fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line.
The Lady Panthers will host Ark City on Dec. 13 before jumping into league play at Salina South on Dec. 16
ANDOVER CENTRAL 12 10 12 11 - 45
DERBY 18 12 18 7 - 55
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 19; D. Smith, 14; J. Wilson, 8; M. Smith, 8; Kelley, 4; Rickords, 2.
JAGUARS: Snodgrass, 22; Amekporfor-Sadler, 7; Jefferson, 6; Mason, 5; Tabor, 3; Deckinger, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
sports@derbyinformer.com
