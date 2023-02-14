Steal, Pass, Layup, Repeat. That was the offensive strategy for Derby in a 77-16 win over Campus on Feb. 14. The Lady Panthers have used its defense as its primary source of offense in the last few games which has led to easy layups which were key in the win. Derby had 12 steals in the first half alone.
“We really wanted to amp up our pressure,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We also needed to concentrate on running the floor, getting out and getting good layups. We ran good lanes and we really finished at the basket.”
The Lady Panthers added a new tweak to the transition offense by dishing the ball in on-man rushes and making long passes to get ahead of its opponents on runouts. This creates easy opportunities and most misses are cleaned up by Addy Brown.
“I feel like we are moving the ball around really well,” Rickords said. “That helps people get wide open looks. We are able to not have to settle for the first shot which creates open shots for teammates.”
Nine Lady Panthers recorded a basket led by 26 points from Brown. Jaden Wilson also finished in double digits with a 12-point effort. Destiny Smith scored eight despite sitting for the majority of the second half.
Derby has finished a stretch of five-straight games against sub-.500 teams and the Lady Panthers have used it to build depth.
“We picked up the pace to keep up the game conditioning then we get the extra eight or nine people into the game,” Harrison said. “We are taking care of business to prepare us for the next few weeks of tough games.”
Waiting for the Lady Panthers is a pair of road tests against Maize South on Feb. 17 and Hutchinson on Feb. 21.
“Hopefully we can carry confidence into the next few games,” Harrison said. “We need to be focused and ready to play our best."
LADY COLTS: Laake, 6; Hendrickson, 5; Sanchez, 2; Jenson, 2; Maupin, 1.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 26; Wilson, 12; D. Smith, 8; Ky. Demel, 8; M. Smith, 5; Kelley, 5; Carpenter, 5; Ka. Demel, 4; Rickords, 4
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
