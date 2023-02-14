campus

Addy Brown scored 26 points in the 77-16 win over Campus on Feb. 14. 

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

Steal, Pass, Layup, Repeat. That was the offensive strategy for Derby in a 77-16 win over Campus on Feb. 14. The Lady Panthers have used its defense as its primary source of offense in the last few games which has led to easy layups which were key in the win. Derby had 12 steals in the first half alone. 

“We really wanted to amp up our pressure,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We also needed to concentrate on running the floor, getting out and getting good layups. We ran good lanes and we really finished at the basket.” 

