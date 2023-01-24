GBB tournament

Destiny Smith scored 21 points in the 57-23 win over Hutchinson on Jan. 17. The Lady Panthers will play in their midseason tournament from Jan. 26-28.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Derby girls basketball will be tested at the Glacier’s Edge Basketball Tournament in Emporia on Jan. 26-28. The tournament will feature three teams ranked in the top five of their respective classes in the Jan. 17 KBCA rankings. Derby was ranked fourth in Class 6A, Emporia was number one in 5A and Topeka Seaman was third in class 5A.

The Lady Panthers have gotten off to another great start with an 8-1 overall record with a 5-0 record in league play. Derby handed Hutchinson its first loss of the season in a dominating 57-23 win on Jan. 17. Destiny Smith scored 21 points in only three quarters, while Addy Brown had six assists in the ballgame to go with 17 points.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.