Derby girls basketball will be tested at the Glacier’s Edge Basketball Tournament in Emporia on Jan. 26-28. The tournament will feature three teams ranked in the top five of their respective classes in the Jan. 17 KBCA rankings. Derby was ranked fourth in Class 6A, Emporia was number one in 5A and Topeka Seaman was third in class 5A.
The Lady Panthers have gotten off to another great start with an 8-1 overall record with a 5-0 record in league play. Derby handed Hutchinson its first loss of the season in a dominating 57-23 win on Jan. 17. Destiny Smith scored 21 points in only three quarters, while Addy Brown had six assists in the ballgame to go with 17 points.
It was a game the Lady Panthers were determined to win to prove to the AVCTL-I that despite losing all but one starter, the 2022 Class 6A runner-up was still a factor in the league.
“That was a big game for us,” Brown said. “We were all locked in and focused. We all really wanted it, and it showed.”
Chemistry has become the biggest asset to the Lady Panthers this season. With only one returning starter from the 2022 class 6A runner-up squad, there was a hint of uncertainty about how the team would respond. It has started to come together for Derby with an eight-game winning streak after a 41-32 loss to BV North on Dec. 2.
The coaching staff knew there was no shortage of talent on the squad, but the team needed some time to learn each other’s skill sets. Derby is starting to find more balance in the box score.
Trust has been a key part of the success this season, and it has started to show in the last eight games. Brown often gets the most attention, which leaves teammates open. In the matchup with Hutchinson, Brown embraced that extra attention which helped players like Destiny Smith, Jaden Wilson and Madison Smith find a rhythm with wide-open shots.
“This team is so unselfish,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We are not afraid to pass, and the trust goes both ways. The team trusts Addy and knows that Addy trusts each of them, which makes the whole team’s chemistry work.”
There will be a lot of unfamiliarity in the tournament with schools from the eastern side of the state and highly ranked 5A squads. Derby could get a rematch with Shawnee Mission West in the second round. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Vikings 41-17 in the opening game of the 2022 Class 6A state tournament.
“That is what a midseason tournament is supposed to be about,” Harrison said. “It breaks up the familiarity of the league season and forces you to come up with different strategies or try different things. We are going to see different styles from teams and go against different players that we don’t see in our league.”
Harrison said the coaching staff is using the nine days between games to refine the small details, build some team camaraderie and do different workouts to keep the team conditioned without putting too much pressure on the knees.
The Lady Panthers are determined to win the tournament, and it will be a good test halfway through the year to see how the team can respond with three games in as many days against different styles of play.
“Any championship is training or the big championship,” Harrison said. “We are going into this midseason tournament to win, and all of our preparation and work will be directed towards that.”
The Lady Panthers will open the tournament with a matchup against Shawnee Mission East at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.
LADY PANTHERS: D. Smith, 21; Brown, 17; J. Wilson, 7; M. Smith, 6; Kelley, 4; Rickords, 2.
SALTHAWKS: McLean, 7; Posch, 5; Ail. Green, 4; Rodriguez, 2; Thompson, 2; Ames, 2; Aiy. Green, 1.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
