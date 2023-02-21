Jaden Wilson helped the Derby basketball go on a key run in the AVCTL-I clinching 35-16 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21.
Wilson gave the Panthers (17-2, 11-0) six key points in the second half en route to a 10-point night. Shots were hard to come by early in the ballgame. It was a true heavyweight bout between the two league favorites.
The feeling-out period between the two foes lasted nearly the entire first half as both team dug their feet in for the long haul defensively.
“We anticipated Hutchinson would run a zone, but we didn’t have good ball moment in the first half,” Head coach Dan Harrison. “Defensively, we had some nice takeaways and in the second half that helped us turn that game around.”
The Salthawks (14-5, 9-2) were content to pass the ball around, slow the game down to find its best shot. Hutchinson had multiple possessions over a minute and a half, including a three-minute possession that resulted in one shot attempt.
The two teams traded 4-0 runs in the first half as the Lady Panthers held a 10-9 advantage at the break. The Salthawks had an opportunity to take the lead at the first-half buzzer after a Hutch rebound led to a missed layup in transition.
Derby communicated well throughout the game while running a man-to-man defense due to the offensive strategy by being patient and looking for any possible mismatch.
Out of the halftime break, the Lady Panthers used Jaden Wilson inside the paint Hutchinson zone to distribute the ball. Derby typically uses Addy Brown inside, but switching Wilson in helped Brown get open. Brown led all scorers with 13 points.
“We were having trouble getting the ball into the paint because Hutchinson was doubling Addy when she would try to post up,” Wilson said. “We decided the best way to beat their zone was to put me inside where I could either shoot or find a teammate.”
Destiny Smith hit a pair of threes in the second half to finish with 10, while Madison Smith contributed a crucial basket amid the dominating third quarter.
The Lady Panthers played solid defense all night but started to generate turnovers as the Salthawks started to push its offensive tempo. Derby went on a 15-1 run in the entire third quarter. The Salthawks hit its first bucket from the floor with 6:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. Grace Posch led Hutchinson with 12 points, while Aliyah Green was the lone other Salthawk to score.
With the win, the Lady Panthers sealed sole possession of the AVCTL-I title. With only one senior on the roster, Derby showed a new level of grit and determination, which was evident in the victory over Hutchinson.
“Hutchinson is a good team, and we took their best shot,” Harrison said. “We really had to grind through that one, and as a coach, that is really satisfying to see your team battle.”
The Lady Panthers will close out the regular season at home against Maize on Feb. 24.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 13; Wilson, 10; D. Smith, 10; M. Smith, 2.
SALTHAWKS: Posch, 12; Green, 4.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
