Jaden Wilson scored 10 points in the 35-16 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. The Panthers clinched the AVCTL-I title.  

Jaden Wilson helped the Derby basketball go on a key run in the AVCTL-I clinching 35-16 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 21. 

Wilson gave the Panthers (17-2, 11-0) six key points in the second half en route to a 10-point night. Shots were hard to come by early in the ballgame. It was a true heavyweight bout between the two league favorites. 

