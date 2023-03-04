Substate

Derby girls basketball celebrated its eighth-straight state tournament berth with a 57-29 win over Wichita East on March 4. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The Lady Panthers had to go back to the drawing board after losing four of five starters from the 2022 state runner-up team. There was certainly some uncertainty around the high school basketball world after Derby dropped its opening game of the season, but the Lady Panthers proved the doubters wrong with a dominant 18-2 regular season and solidified an eighth-straight state tournament appearance with a 57-29 win over Wichita East on March 4.

“This team has been an acceptance and enthusiasm by each player in their roles right now,” head coach Dan Harrison. “We saw that grow after the first game, and we have seen it grow all the way until now, which has helped us.” 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

2
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.