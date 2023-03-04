The Lady Panthers had to go back to the drawing board after losing four of five starters from the 2022 state runner-up team. There was certainly some uncertainty around the high school basketball world after Derby dropped its opening game of the season, but the Lady Panthers proved the doubters wrong with a dominant 18-2 regular season and solidified an eighth-straight state tournament appearance with a 57-29 win over Wichita East on March 4.
“This team has been an acceptance and enthusiasm by each player in their roles right now,” head coach Dan Harrison. “We saw that grow after the first game, and we have seen it grow all the way until now, which has helped us.”
Derby opened up the game with a 9-1 run led by a combination of Addy Brown and Kallie Rickords in the opening minutes of the game, but the Blue Aces managed to inch back in the game with a 10-point quarter to trial 25-13 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers were finding success but were caught playing a little too quick in the first half, which made for turnovers, fouls, and missed shots.
Derby came out of the break with a new mentality, and the Lady Panthers took a dominant hold on the game with a 17-0 run in the third quarter. Derby outscored Wichita East 24-9 out of the break.
“Coach Harrison told us to calm down and play our game,” Rickords said. “We came out in the second half and really pushed the floor offensively.”
Brown led all scorers with 18 points. Destiny Smith and Jaden Wilson each scored nine points. Rickords finished with eight points which was a career-high in her short Lady Panther tenure. In the opening minutes of the game, she did a little bit of everything, from scoring to rebounding.
“It was one of her best games of the season,” Harrison said. “We have been seeing it coming throughout the season, and her confidence has gotten better.”
Wichita East gained momentum in the second quarter with some transition baskets on rebounds and turnovers. Heylei Davis led the Blue Aces with 11 points. Foul trouble limited their ability to put pressure on Derby guards.
The Lady Panther program has made a habit of punching a ticket to the state tournament, but the team has kept the same mentality throughout an amazing program turnaround.
“The culture has perpetuated itself with this success,” Harrison said. “The underclassmen see that success and start to learn what it takes to experience it. Going to state is always a goal; now we get a chance to achieve our end goal to win state."
Lone starter Brown from last season has kept the determination since the loss. The team has stayed motivated as the team has built strong chemistry.
“I was really motivated after that tough loss last season,” Brown said. “This was a brand-new team we worked hard from day one. We were motivated after hearing some of the outsiders saying we were not going to make it very far. It feels great to be heading back to state, and we all worked hard for that.”
The Lady Panthers will open the state tournament at Koch Arena on March 9. Derby will be sending both basketball programs to state for the first time since 2018.
WICHITA EAST 3 10 8 8 — 29
BLUE ACES: Davis, 11; N. Chandler, 5; Manuel, 4; Hamilton, 3; Smith, 2; Moore, 2; R. Chandler, 1; Hadley, 1.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 18; D. Smith, 9; J. Wilson, 9; Rickords, 8; Ky. Demel, 4; Carpenter, 4; M. Smith, 3; Lansang, 2.
