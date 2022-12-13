The Lady Panthers cruised to a 73-27 win over Ark City on Dec. 13 behind a 25-point night by Addy Brown and 22 points by Destiny Smith. Brown scored 20 points in the first half, but several other Lady Panthers gained some critical experience and depth off the bench.
It might have been the usual suspects of Brown and Smith generating the bulk of the scoring, but every player on the Derby bench was able to get into the game and make an impact.
Eight different players entered the score sheet. The Lady Panthers started hot with a high-octane offense to capture a lead. Derby had a 13-0 run in the first half, which opened the door, and a 47-15 lead at the break.
"Before the game we talked about how we were going to play as hard as we can," Kyler Demel said. "It didn't matter who the opponent was, we were going to play our game and that is what we did."
Head coach Dan Harrison put Madison Smith and Demel into the starting lineup to mix up the starting five. Kallie Rickords was out with the flu but will likely be available for Derby’s next game.
“We have several girls that can all start, and I feel very comfortable starting each of them,” Harrison said. “I like not having a set lineup; it creates some incentive to earn a starting spot.”
Demel scored 10 points on the night, including drawing a foul on a bucket and sinking the following free throw.
Madison Smith also got some quality minutes and finished with four points. She also ran point late in the game with a younger squad. Most of the starters sat the final quarter of the game, which gave the Lady Panthers an opportunity to create more depth off the bench.
It was the final tune-up before league play, and coach Harrison was able to install some pieces on both sides of the ball. The biggest key was pushing the ball and generating points in transition.
“We were just trying to push the ball down the floor,” Harrison said. “We got long open looks in transition. When you can steal four or five baskets on transitions, that really gives you a lift.”
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 25; D. Smith, 22; Demel, 10; Wilson, 5; M. Smith, 4; Bergman, 4; Grady, 2; Malcolm, 1.
BULLDOG: Phillips, 8; Johnson, 6; Perdue, 4; Waggoner, 4; Badley, 3; Pool, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
