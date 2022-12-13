V ark city

Destiny Smith drives to the basket on a breakaway in the 73-27 win over Ark City on Dec. 13.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Lady Panthers cruised to a 73-27 win over Ark City on Dec. 13 behind a 25-point night by Addy Brown and 22 points by Destiny Smith. Brown scored 20 points in the first half, but several other Lady Panthers gained some critical experience and depth off the bench.

It might have been the usual suspects of Brown and Smith generating the bulk of the scoring, but every player on the Derby bench was able to get into the game and make an impact. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

