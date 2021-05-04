After two weeks off between games, the Derby softball team showed few signs of rust – especially on the offensive end – returning to action and sweeping a pair of doubleheaders last week.
Coach Christy Weve said her team was ready to play after two straight weeks of practice. The Panthers certainly got their money’s worth against Maize South on April 30, winning by scores of 9-5 and 22-11.
Despite the run totals and some minor miscues, Weve said the players continued to embrace her philosophy and improve on the defensive side of the ball.
“Obviously I don’t like giving up runs, but defensively we’ve been really working on if you make a mistake move on,” Weve said, “so they did really well with that.”
At the plate, there were very few mistakes for Derby in the games against Maize South. Weve noted the Panthers are looking to score in every inning and almost did just that in game one of the doubleheader.
Morgan Haupt was strong in the pitcher’s circle as well. Outside of one inning, Haupt was mostly able to keep the Mavericks in check.
Derby continued its offensive outpouring in game two, scoring in all but one inning and capping the game by run rule after tallying 11 runs in the sixth inning. The Panthers utilized the long ball to great effect with multiple home runs in the game, including an inside-the-park grand slam from Paige Paxton (who finished the contest with 7 RBIs).
“We seem to be pretty strong one through nine,” Weve said. “It’s kind of nice that if the top of our lineup is having a rough day, the bottom of the lineup can pick them up.”
Settling into its lineup, eight of nine starters collected multiple hits in the second game against Maize South.
Closing out the week with two more wins was crucial, Weve pointed out, especially as Derby (11-3) takes on two of the best teams in the AVCTL – Maize and Salina South – this week.
“It’s big because these games are all league games, and obviously one of our goals is to win league so we needed these wins,” Weve said.
Derby takes down Hutch on the road
The Panthers came out in fine form in a pair of makeup games in Hutch to start the week, opening the series with a 10-0 shutout before picking up a 15-8 victory in the second game of the doubleheader.
While Gabby Martin and Amber Howe continue to progress and solidify the left side of the infield, it was Martin’s bat that carried Derby against Hutch. Martin finished the day with 7 RBIs. Addy Canfield added two doubles in the second game of the series, while Paxton and Rylee Frager combined for 7 RBIs in that contest.
vs. Maize South (April 30)
DERBY 1 0 0 2 2 2 2 – 9 7 2
MZSO 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 – 5 7 2
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Johnson (MZSO)
2B: A. Igo, Martin, Paxton, Steinert (DRBY); Kennedy, G. Brainard (MZSO)
3B: Kuntz (DRBY)
RBI: Howe 2, A. Igo 2, Kuntz, Paxton, Steinert 2 (DRBY); Edward, Kennedy, G. Brainard 2 (MZSO)
vs. Maize South (April 30)
DERBY 0 1 1 4 5 11 x – 22 23 4
MZSO 1 0 0 0 7 3 x – 11 14 0
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: I. Brainard (MZSO)
2B: Howe 2, A. Igo, Kuntz, Martin, Paxton, Sadler (DRBY); Davison, Edwards (MZSO)
HR: Frager, Kuntz, Martin, Paxton (DRBY)
RBI: Canfield, Frager 4, Howe 3, A. Ego, Kuntz 2, Martin 3, Paxton 7, Steinert (DRBY); Davison, Edwards 2, Becken, Sokoll 4 (MZSO)
vs. Hutchinson (April 26)
DERBY 2 2 0 0 0 6 x – 10 19 0
HUTCH 0 0 0 0 0 0 x – 0 4 0
W: Haupt (DRBY)
L: Rehlander (HUTCH)
2B: Kuntz, Paxton (DRBY)
3B: A. Igo (DRBY); Reiger (HUTCH)
RBI: Howe 3, A. Igo, Kuntz 3, Martin 3, Sadler (DRBY)
vs. Hutchinson (April 26)
DERBY 2 3 0 5 1 0 4 – 15 19 1
HUTCH 0 2 1 0 4 1 0 – 8 11 0
W: Canfield (DRBY)
L: Lusk (HUTCH)
2B: Canfield 2 (DRBY); Smith, Regier (HUTCH)
3B: Paxton, Steinert (DRBY)
RBI: Frager 4, Howe, Kuntz, Martin 4, Paxton 3, Steinert (DRBY); Smith, Marciano, Reiger, Davis 2 (HUTCH)
