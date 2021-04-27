Once again, the Derby girls soccer team was hit by the injury bug last week – losing senior defender Olivia Mahoney early in the contest against Hutchinson on April 21.
With that injury, coach Paul Burke had to adjust the lineup slightly for an April 22 home game against Campus to close out the week. While the Panthers managed the roster shift, they couldn’t quite shake off the loss to the Salthawks – getting a draw against the Colts.
Burke said his team was playing a little tight after some miscues cost the Panthers against Hutch. While that didn’t affect Derby on the defensive end, Burke noticed it inhibiting the attack somewhat even as the young squad continued to make process. The offense was off enough, though, that it allowed Campus to stay in the game.
“Offensively, we looked pretty dang good again. We just could not score,” Burke said. “It was just one of those nights where the ball did not want to go in the back of the night for either team.”
Uncharacteristically, Derby missed a penalty kick and also missed a scoring opportunity with seconds left on the game, as a long ball sailed just wide of the goal to ensure the tie.
Given the ending of the junior varsity game, Burke told his players to expect a physical contest (both ways), which is exactly what they got. That kept the Colts in the game, as did the stellar play of their goalie – who managed to save everything Derby threw at her.
Defensively, with Mahoney out, Burke noted Raegan Stiger stepped up on that end – playing aggressively, winning balls out of the air and clearing it out “if chaos was happening.” Additionally, he said Giselle Vielmas is finding her rhythm while being added back into the fold after an early season injury.
Having a key showdown against Maize coming up this Thursday, Burke said his team will have to be tough in order to battle, meaning the Panthers (5-5-1) will just have to shake off some unexpected outcomes moving forward.
“This happens in every sport, with every team,” Burke said. “You’re gonna have a week where things just don’t go the way you think they’re gonna go. We gotta bounce back.”
Derby falls on the road in Hutch
Losing Olivia Mahoney in the early goings of last week’s make-up game against Hutchinson was a key turning point for Derby, as it sparked an offensive push from the Salthawks that Derby could not counter.
“That kind of sprung the leak that got Hutch started,” Burke said. “That kind of built Hutch’s confidence up [and] they scored those two goals in the first half.”
Rallying the troops, Derby came out strong in the second half led by Riley, who had both of the Panthers’ goals in the game. Hutchinson found a way to answer, though, as Josie Hallier converted a free kick for the deciding goal set up by a needless foul by Derby.
Burke pointed to that as the difference in the game, as both teams had their chances – the Panthers just weren’t able to convert.
“We probably created 10 legitimate, dangerous scoring chances and we could only capitalize on two of them. That’s not very good on the offensive part,” Burke said. “Give Hutch some credit, they took their one chance in the second half and Josie Hallier buried a free kick on the front post. We just couldn’t get any momentum back after that. We probably had a couple more chances, but nothing as dangerous as what we’d created earlier in that second half.”
vs. Campus (April 22)
CAMP 0 0 – 0
DERBY 0 0 – 0
vs. Hutchinson (April 21)
DERBY 0 2 – 2
HUTCH 2 1 – 3
1st half
HUTCH: N/A
HUTCH: N/A
2nd half
DRBY: Riley 47’
DRBY: Riley 54’
HUTCH: N/A
