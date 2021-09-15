Derby volleyball dropped its first two AVCTL-I divisional matches of the season against Maize and Maize South at the Maize Triangular on Sept. 7.
Maize took a tight 25-23 opening game and closed the series with a 25-18 win in the second set. In the second match of the night, Maize South sat in the driver’s seat following a 25-20 win. The Mavericks ended Derby’s night early in the second set in a decisive 25-14 win.
“We just couldn’t get a good flow going,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “In the Maize match, we would get up by a couple of points and then give them right back. We were on defense a lot in both matches.”
The Panthers (5-3) had been nearly perfect in the previous five matches, going 4-1 with the lone speedbump against Newton in the AVCTL-I preseason tournament.
Tatum Boettjer led the team in kills with 14 on the night. Senior Adi Igo finished the night with six blocks. Junior Sydney Henning had 17 assists, and sophomore Abby Foster had 28 digs on the night.
The extended rallies that were not closed out came back to haunt the Panthers throughout the night. Consistency is a quality that Kraus emphasized as an element to work on heading to the heart of the season.
“We had quite a few long rallies in the Maize match that did not end up in our favor,” Kraus said. “We just didn’t play well in either match. Maize South is a strong team both offensively and defensively. They are well-rounded. Our consistency is not there, and our hitters just have to be more aggressive.”
