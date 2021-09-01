The COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of changes to schedules, rosters and competition. The Derby High School football program saw two precious games last season get erased in a flash due to a COVID outbreak within the program. Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods of the pandemic yet, and there are still precautions set to keep students safe.
Entering a new athletic season, the Kansas State High School Activities Association is keeping some of the guidelines from last season in order to maintain a safe environment for high school students. Still, a majority of the guidelines in place have been dialed back from the original protocols.
These guidelines are instilled to ensure that each sports season remains on schedule, but cancellations have already struck schools in the area. For example, on Aug. 27, the Wellington school district suspended all sports practices until Sept. 7, following a COVID outbreak in the schools.
KSHSAA holds the stance that getting the vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus and suggests that any unvaccinated coaches or athletes should continue to follow the guidelines provided by the local health department.
Mask use by both vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals in indoor spaces or areas of high transmission is still recommenced by the CDC and is a suggestion by KSHSAA. Athletes and officials are the exceptions to this rule while playing. Every participant can wear a mask during play if they choose to do so, but it will not be required.
If an athlete is sidelined due to COVID, KSHSAA has a set of protocols that the student must follow to return to play safely. These protocols were recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and adopted by the KSHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
An athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must complete a five-stage process to fully return to play. After completing the quarantine period, an athlete must have written clearance from a healthcare provider after an in-person health exam to start the return to play process.
The return to play involves a minimum of six days of gradually increasing activity to ensure a smooth return to full participation. The first stage is a two-day process focused on light training, which includes walking or jogging for 15 minutes at a low intensity.
The duration and intensity are increased in the second stage with simple movement activities for 30 minutes, such as running drills for a minimum of two days with more complex training for 45 minutes in the third stage.
The fourth stage includes 60 minutes of normal training activity at an intensity not exceeding 80% maximum heart rate. After completing the minimum two days in stage four, the athlete can fully return to activity without any added protocols.
For asymptomatic or close contact athletes, KSHSAA suggests that in the first three days of the quarantine period, the athlete should not do any intense physical activity and look for any developing symptoms. If there are no signs of any COVID symptoms, the athletes can continue physical activity during the remainder of the quarantine process.
KSHSAA suggests that athletes returning from the COVID quarantine process should participate in some full team practices before jumping into competition to allow time for the coaches to judge the athlete’s physical conditioning.
The main goal of these protocols is to avoid any COVID clusters from developing inside a program and to keep the athletes retuning from COVID protected as they gradually return to formal competition.
