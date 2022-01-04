Two Derby football offensive linemen announced commitments to play college football recently. Both seniors Jonas Vickers and Alex Key made the commitment announcement on Twitter in December.
Vickers announced on Dec. 16 that he would continue his football career at Missouri Western State University. The Griffons went 6-5 this season, which featured wins over Fort Hays State and Emporia State – teams receiving votes the week of the matchups. Vickers, a 6'3, 290 lb. lineman, was a first-team AVCTL-I selection for the Panthers and earned a KSHSAA Class 6A All-State honorable mention nod.
“Jonas has been a staple on our offensive line for over three years,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “All of his hard work has not only helped us get to the state championship game all four years in his career, it’s now paying for his college education. His scholarship has been earned through all of his hard work in the weight room and practice field he did when nobody else was looking.”
Key announced via Twitter his commitment to Kansas State University on Dec. 21. The 6'4, 285 lb. lineman was a first-team AVCTL-I selection and was named to the KSHSAA Class 6A All-State first team, joining junior running back Dylan Edwards and fellow senior offensive lineman Dylan Conn. K-State finished the regular season with a 7-5 record and an appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 4.
“I am very excited about K-State, and I have been wanting to go there and play football my whole life,” Key said. “So committing was a dream come true. I am ready to get up there and show them what I can offer.”
“Key could be one of the most selfless kids I have ever coached,” Clark said. “To see him commit to play football at his lifelong [dream of] Kansas State brought a tear to my eye. I have full confidence that he will flourish at Kansas State and become the leader on and off the field just as he was at Derby.”
Vickers and Key were part of a dominant Derby offensive line that propelled the Panthers to an 11-1 record and state championship appearance in 2021. Derby rushed for 4,258 yards and 67 touchdowns behind the offensive line.
