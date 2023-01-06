campus

Kaeson Fisher-Brown plays defense in the 55-44 win over Campus on Jan. 6.

A late 9-0 run in a defensive struggle proved to be just what the Panthers needed to defeat Campus 55-44 on Jan. 6.

Dallas Metzger hit a crucial three with 2:17 remaining to take a 32-29 lead in the third quarter to end a lengthy scoring drought for both teams. A pair of key shots by Kaeson Fisher-Brown and Mason Franklin gave the Panthers some offensive momentum heading into the final quarter. Derby pulled down big rebounds and kept pace with Campus with clutch free throws down the stretch. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.