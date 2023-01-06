A late 9-0 run in a defensive struggle proved to be just what the Panthers needed to defeat Campus 55-44 on Jan. 6.
Dallas Metzger hit a crucial three with 2:17 remaining to take a 32-29 lead in the third quarter to end a lengthy scoring drought for both teams. A pair of key shots by Kaeson Fisher-Brown and Mason Franklin gave the Panthers some offensive momentum heading into the final quarter. Derby pulled down big rebounds and kept pace with Campus with clutch free throws down the stretch.
“A lot of our guys haven’t been in that situation before,” Kaeson Fisher-Brown said. “It is always a loud atmosphere when Derby plays Campus, but we had guys step up, and that run late was big and gave us some separation.”
The ballgame showed signs of a defensive battle early as the score was knotted at 26-26 at halftime. Andrell Burton erupted with 15 points in the first half for Campus as Derby got into some early foul trouble.
The Panther defense was relentless for the majority of the second half and held the Colts to only five points in the third quarter. Burton finished the night with 19 points before fouling out late in the final quarter.
“Defense kind of kept us in it when we were struggling offensively,” Head coach Brett Flory said. “We were able to get some shots downs with huge shots.”
Fisher-Brown led all scorers with 21 points but got plenty of help from a wide array of Panthers. Derby got some key production off the bench from Jack Ulwelling and Mason Anderson as foul trouble forced Derby to switch its gameplan early.
Derby used several mixtures of a press and man-to-man defense to speed up the game and generate turnovers. The Panthers scrapped for rebounds throughout the second half to limit Campus possessions led by Kaden Franklin.
“Kaden Franklin did a nice job rebounding the ball and battling inside with a really talented player in Burton for Campus,” Flory said. “Caleb Brown did a good job guarding him, especially in the second half.”
Fisher-Brown hit a pair of key threes in the final quarter after lengthy Derby possessions to create the separation. He credited his teammates for making several threats for the Colts to stop, which gave him plenty of options.
“I was able to take advantage in the fourth quarter because we had so many guys hitting key shots so that Campus couldn’t key in on one guy,” Fisher-Brown said. “My teammates do great for me and open up the floor for me to take advantage of it.”
The Panther defense has been stellar to start the season and didn’t show signs of rust in the first game post-winter break. Derby will host Newton on Jan. 10 in the final game before the midseason tournament in Dodge City.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 21; Franklin, 11; Metzger, 9; Anderson, 6; Ulwelling, 5; Brown, 2; Chadwick, 1.
COLTS: Burton, 19; Thomas, 14; McPherson, 7; Webber, 2; Rardin, 2.
