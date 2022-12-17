The Panthers improved to 5-0 on the season with a 64-52 win over Bishop Carroll on Dec 17.
Derby took the floor less than 24 hours after a road trip to Salina South and were ready to go out of the gate. It was a tight turnaround for the coaching staff to install the gameplan after a league game the night before, but the Panthers went through the plan before the game and executed it well. A 7-0 run by the Panthers to start the game forced the Golden Eagles to call a timeout within the first three minutes of the opening quarter.
“I was really proud of the mental toughness from our guys,” head coach Brett Flory said. “…To come out as strong as we did was really good. We withstood a couple of runs they made at us. Bishop Carroll is a good team, and Coach Chadd Dunn deserves a ton of credit, this was his scout, and he did a fantastic job of getting our guys ready, and our guys executed the gameplan.”
The Panthers never relinquished the lead, using an active press defense and key baskets. Three Panthers finished in double digits behind a 20-point afternoon by Kaeson Fisher-Brown. Dallas Metzger finished with 18 and Jack Ulwelling was electric off the bench with 11 points.
Ulwelling was sent into the game early after Metzger tweaked his ankle. The sophomore responded with a solid night and was one of many Panthers to collect five or more rebounds to add to his double-digit scoring afternoon.
“Coming into every game, I knew that I have to step up,” Ulwelling said. “The fact that I hit some baskets early on gives the team more opportunities and something the opponent has to worry about.”
Holding a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, Bishop Carroll rallied with 17 points in the second quarter, but the Panthers withstood the run and responded to take a 35-26 lead at the break. Derby used full-court pressure to generate steals early in the quarter but switched to a man-to-man defense after taking a double-digit lead.
Late in the third quarter, the Golden Eagles started to make a run after a pair of Derby turnovers. With the Panthers leading 33-44 with 2:16 in the quarter, Mason Anderson made a key bucket to keep a definitive lead.
The hot start for the Panthers to start the season has been a big testament to its team chemistry. The team has started to develop a knack for playing as a unit and locking down defensively in key moments.
“We are just playing well together,” Ulwelling said. “We are always there for each other, and when things go bad, we are always level-headed.”
The Panthers will host Maize South on Dec. 20 in the final game before winter break.
BISHOP CARROLL 9 17 11 15 - 52
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 20; Metzger, 18; Ulwelling, 11; Franklin, 6; Chadwick, 4; Anderson, 3; Brown, 2.
GOLDEN EAGLES: Brand, 21; Hauserman, 15; Beasley, 8; Haneberg, 4; Peterson, 2; Newell, 2
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
