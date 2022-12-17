derby vs bishop carroll

Jack Ulwelling guards his man in the 64-52 win over Bishop Carroll on Dec. 17

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The Panthers improved to 5-0 on the season with a 64-52 win over Bishop Carroll on Dec 17. 

Derby took the floor less than 24 hours after a road trip to Salina South and were ready to go out of the gate. It was a tight turnaround for the coaching staff to install the gameplan after a league game the night before, but the Panthers went through the plan before the game and executed it well. A 7-0 run by the Panthers to start the game forced the Golden Eagles to call a timeout within the first three minutes of the opening quarter. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.