Avery Kelley

Avery Kelley is a reliable returner for the Panthers this season. Kelley was the team leader in blocks last season. She stays busy as a three-sport athlete, a student at Derby High and also at Butler Community College.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Senior Avery Kelley is a busy student-athlete. Last season, she earned all-league selections in volleyball, basketball and softball but this was only half her world. Kelley is a student at Derby High, Butler County Community College, and an intern for the City of Derby working in the waterworks lab. 

This semester alone, Kelley has four classes at Butler County Community College as part of the health science pathway. Her schedule is filled with a mixture of courses like microbiology, college algebra, composition and ethics.

