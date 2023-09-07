Senior Avery Kelley is a busy student-athlete. Last season, she earned all-league selections in volleyball, basketball and softball but this was only half her world. Kelley is a student at Derby High, Butler County Community College, and an intern for the City of Derby working in the waterworks lab.
This semester alone, Kelley has four classes at Butler County Community College as part of the health science pathway. Her schedule is filled with a mixture of courses like microbiology, college algebra, composition and ethics.
She was accepted into the program in her junior year, knowing that she wanted to pursue a career in the healthcare field. Typically, that career route takes a lot of added schooling, so Kelley decided to work ahead to get some classes finished in high school. She is on track to hold an associate's degree when she walks across the stage at the DHS graduation in 2024.
From going to classes at Butler’s Rose Hill campus to leaving her internship early to make it for practices and games, it comes with its fair share of stress. Kelley said she has friends at Butler who help her, and she can always rely on her volleyball teammates to help encourage her after a long day of classes. Kelley stays focused on her future goals, which keeps her motivated.
“It is definitely hard and stressful, but it just motivates me knowing my goals both academically and athletically,” Kelley said. “It can get difficult, but knowing what I want helps me push through to reach my goals.”
On the volleyball court, Kelley is a vital leader for Derby in the middle blocker position and was the team leader in blocks in 2022. Not a bad achievement for a player who didn’t start playing club volleyball until her sophomore year of high school.
She had been playing volleyball at the Derby Recreation Commission growing up and jumped into her first competitive volleyball experience as a freshman at Derby, where she first started gaining more experience as a middle blocker for the junior varsity team.
Kelley started to play club volleyball, learning under different coaches to develop her skills. She continued to build confidence playing alongside Derby alum Adi Igo, who currently plays at Neosho Community College. As Kelley developed into the key middle blocker, her confidence started to grow.
“It was a confidence boost, especially playing teams that have good hitters, knowing that I can block it and that is what I need to be on this team gives me a lot of confidence. I know what I had last year, and I know what I am looking to beat this year.”
Nearly one month into the season, Kelley is enjoying the leadership role she has with the volleyball squad. It certainly won’t be her last season as a key leader for a Panther team as a multi-sport athlete. Kelley has worked to help the younger players and be someone they can look up to.
"I love the leadership role so far, and I know that I am going to get better at it throughout the year in other sports,” Kelley said. “I love being there for the younger girls because I know how it feels to have good senior leadership.”
“We have just seen improvement from Kelley every single year,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “Avery is a good leader on the court; she is kind of silent but someone that everyone looks up to because he has so much moral character, and her work in the classroom shows a lot about her work ethic.”
The Panthers went 1-1 in the opening league meet of the season at home on Sept. 5. Derby had a tough triangular with a matchup against Maize and Maize South. In the first match, Derby outlasted the Eagles in three sets (23-25,25-22, 25-23). After a rough 25-8 loss in the first set to Maize South, the Panthers played some of their best volleyball of the early season, taking a state-caliber team to the brink in a 28-26 loss.
Derby set a goal to finish inside the top three in the AVCTL-I this season and has the caliber with several upperclassmen who have at least a year of varsity experience. The Panthers are hoping to build confidence for the remainder of league play.
“As a team, we had said we wanted to finish inside the top three in our league, and beating Maize was a big confidence boost for us,” Kelley said. “Playing Maize South so close it gives us the confidence to place top three.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.