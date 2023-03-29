TRACK

Brock Zerger, Leshaon Davis and Mason Madrigal all played a role in helping the boys squad break a 13-year league drought last season. 

At the start of the 2022 season, Derby track and field only had one goal in mind – to change the culture. The senior-heavy group set higher expectations for the program and helped create a new identity. The hard work paid dividends for both squads. The boys won their first league title since 2009, and the girls reached the podium in several events at state. 

With a winning foundation set, the team is focused on keeping the momentum rolling into 2023. The Panthers are solely locked in on the season ahead and aiming for steady improvement. 

Rylan Syring will have many responsibilities for the girls squad, bouncing between hurdles, sprints and jumping events this season. 

