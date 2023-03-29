At the start of the 2022 season, Derby track and field only had one goal in mind – to change the culture. The senior-heavy group set higher expectations for the program and helped create a new identity. The hard work paid dividends for both squads. The boys won their first league title since 2009, and the girls reached the podium in several events at state.
With a winning foundation set, the team is focused on keeping the momentum rolling into 2023. The Panthers are solely locked in on the season ahead and aiming for steady improvement.
“This year, our motto is ‘right now,’” head coach Cedric Shell said. “We want to focus on the goals at hand and not worry about the past or the future. We are working on what we can do right now to get better.”
According to Shell, the team is young but has a lot of talent. Along with the youth, several returning athletes are bringing back a determination after reaching the state meet last season. Six members of the state squad are back, most of whom spent time in the offseason competing in indoor track.
“Last year, we did a good job of getting people to buy into changing the program, and we had a lot of people working in the winter to prepare for this season,” Mason Madrigal said. “We are really focused right now and working on getting better every day at practice so we can go out and prove ourselves.”
Madrigal and Brock Zerger are two vital senior leaders for the boys team this season. Shell said the two have emphasized the idea of working hard every day and are setting an example for the younger athletes on the team.
“[Madrigal and Zerger] are really focused and are showing what hard work looks like to our younger athletes,” Shell said. “They are leading by example and setting expectations for what it means to be on this team.”
The Panthers also have key pieces like distance runner Tyler Ring and thrower Leshaon Davis to aid in the leadership. Both competed at the state meet. Ring was a part of the 4x800 relay team, while Davis took 16th in the shot put despite cutting his throwing hand shortly before the meet.
Shell believes the boys squad will be strongest in the sprint, long-distance and throwing events. Derby gets Zerger back from injury and throwing a javelin. He could be a piece of the 4x100 relay late in the year.
The Panthers are working on building up the middle distances and could lean on Ring to lead the charge. Shell said Ring cut 30 seconds off his mile time in the indoor season.
Sprints, hurdles and jumping events might be the biggest returning pieces for the girls squad. Mayciee Bell will be a key piece in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Rylan Syring will do a bit of everything for the Panthers and bounce between the 100-meter hurdles, sprints, long jump and high jump.
Derby will also get Piper Hula and Eilyanas Monge to take over the mid and farther distance events. The two were a part of the 4x800 relay team that took fifth at state. Maddie Snowbarger also returns after competing in the 4x100 relay at state late season.
The Panthers have had nearly a month to get back in shape and set the expectations for the year. It could be a learning curve in the first few events for the younger athletes, but Shell sees the youth on the team as an advantage to pair well with the experience.
“It is a blessing and a curse to have a team with so much youth,” Shell said. “We get to establish the expectations for the team, but they just don’t have much experience. Most of the seniors have shown that they are willing to do what it takes to lead this team in the right direction.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
