KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK SIX [OCT. 6- OCT. 8]
Thursday, October 6
Mill Valley 58, SM South 6
Olathe Northwest 28, SM East 14
Friday, October 7
Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0
Arkansas City 22, Goddard 21
Atchison 70, Highland Park 56
Atchison County 54, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 10
Attica/Argonia 53, Udall 6
Axtell 62, Hanover 14
BV Northwest 35, BV Southwest 14
Baldwin 42, Osawatomie 14
Basehor-Linwood 32, Lansing 26
Belle Plaine 41, Bluestem 6
Beloit 28, Norton 6
Blue Valley 14, BV North 7
Buhler 28, Augusta 14
Burden Central 60, Oxford 24
Burlington 33, Anderson County 19
Burrton 82, Pawnee Heights 60
Canton-Galva 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Central Heights 48, Northern Heights 0
Central Plains 60, Otis-Bison 14
Centralia 28, Garden Plain 13
Centre 55, Chetopa 7
Chanute 49, Fort Scott 6
Chapman 62, Wichita Trinity 36
Chase County 40, Lyndon 38
Cheney 48, Nickerson 2
Cherryvale 20, Riverton 13
Cheylin 51, Western Plains-Healy 0
Circle 40, Abilene 0
Clay Center 41, Concordia 26
Clifton-Clyde 50, Ell-Saline 0
Coffeyville 32, Labette County 14
Conway Springs 46, Sterling 8
Crest 74, Marmaton Valley 26
Cunningham 57, Southern Coffey 6
DeSoto 24, KC Piper 0
Dighton 54, Bucklin 6
Ellsworth 18, Russell 15
Erie 54, Southeast 20
Eudora 55, KC Schlagle 7
Eureka 40, West Franklin 20
Frankfort 58, BV Randolph 12
Frontenac 51, Baxter Springs 7
Galena 14, Parsons 13
Garden City 49, Ulysses 6
Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0
Gardner-Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7
Girard 47, Iola 0
Goddard 33, Maize South 14
Goessel 52, Pretty Prairie 6
Golden Plains 34, Triplains-Brewster 0
Goodland 34, Colby 8
Great Bend 28, Liberal 14
Halstead 56, Lyons 8
Haven 34, Douglass 28
Hays 41, Dodge City 6
Hesston 42, Clearwater 0
Hodgeman County 58, Satanta 18
Hoisington 44, Lakin 0
Holton 48, Rossville 17
Hoxie 20, Hill City 14
Hugoton 30, Cimarron 6
Hutchinson 28, Wichita Campus 7
Ingalls 54, Rolla 8
Inman 38, Ellinwood 0
Jayhawk Linn 20, Pleasanton 6
KC Bishop Ward 55, Santa Fe Trail 28
KC Sumner 56, KC Northeast, Mo. 0
KC Washington 22, KC Wyandotte 0
Kingman 35, Chaparral 7
Larned 60, Southwestern Hts. 6
Lawrence Free State 27, SM North 21
Lebo 60, Hartford 12
Lincoln 14, Washington County 6
Linn 52, Doniphan West 24
Little River 48, Herington 0
Louisburg 49, Tonganoxie 0
Macksville 50, La Crosse 0
Madison/Hamilton 86, Cair Paravel 72
Maize 52, Derby 51
Manhattan 44, Junction City 7
Marion 46, Council Grove 15
Marysville 51, Valley Heights 16
McLouth 34, Valley Falls 28
McPherson 34, Wellington 32
Minneola def. Pike Valley, forfeit
Mission Valley 42, Oskaloosa 7
Moundridge 42, Solomon 34
Mulvane 14, Winfield 7
Mulvane 29, Bishop Miege 26
Natoma 55, Chase 6
Nemaha Central 56, Minneapolis 0
Neodesha 30, Fredonia 26
Newton 45, Salina South 14
Northeast-Arma 8, Uniontown 6
Northern Valley 55, Greeley County 7
Oakley 36, Ellis 28
Oberlin-Decatur 64, Stockton 0
Olathe North 69, SM West 7
Olathe South 25, SM Northwest 18
Olathe West 28, Olathe East 13
Olpe 38, Caney Valley 0
Osage City 42, Humboldt 34
Osborne 50, Wakefield 0
Oswego 50, Flint Hills Job Corps 0
Ottawa 35, Bonner Springs 28
Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 7
Phillipsburg 10, Hays-TMP-Marian 7
Pittsburg 40, Independence 8
Pittsburg Colgan 36, Columbus 7
Plainville 57, Syracuse 0
Pratt 47, Smoky Valley 30
Pratt 70, Kiowa County 6
Rawlins County 46, Quinter 28
Riley County 44, Horton 3
Rock Creek 70, Hiawatha 20
Rock Hills 40, Bennington 30
Rose Hill 31, El Dorado 18
Sabetha 56, Riverside 0
Scott City 28, Holcomb 14
Sedan 90, Yates Center 8
Sedgwick 62, Remington 20
Silver Lake 41, Pleasant Ridge 6
Smith Center 48, Republic County 7
South Barber 36, St. John 30
Southeast Saline 46, Hillsboro 6
Spearville 38, Elkhart 20
Spring Hill 42, Paola 21
St. James Academy 35, BV West 28
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Lakeside 20
St. Mary's Academy 45, Jefferson North 0
St. Paul 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 29, Bishop Miege 26
Stafford 36, Norwich 32
Sublette 36, South Gray 34
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0
Tescott 46, Southern Cloud 0
Thunder Ridge 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 6
Topeka Hayden 38, Royal Valley 0
Topeka Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13
Topeka West 26, KC Turner 21
Troy 32, Jackson Heights 0
Valley Center 19, Andover 12
Victoria 30, Wallace County 28
Wabaunsee 42, Salina Sacred Heart 7
Wamego 35, Shawnee Heights 6
Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 6
Waverly 38, Wetmore 30
Wellsville 49, Prairie View 14
West Elk 62, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 21
Wichita County 56, Meade 20
Wichita East 54, Emporia 15
Wichita Heights 56, Wichita Southeast 7
Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita South 8
Wichita West 34, Wichita North 12
