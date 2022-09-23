KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK FOUR [SEPT. 22-24]
Thursday, September 22
Highland Park 74, KC Harmon 0
SM Northwest 31, Lawrence Free State 28
Friday, September 23
Abilene 28, Chapman 6
Andale 57, Smoky Valley 8
Andover Central 24, Goddard-Eisenhower 7
Atchison 63, KC Schlagle 14
Axtell 56, Linn 0
BV Southwest 49, Spring Hill 26
Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 32
Beloit 38, Russell 22
Bishop Miege 28, Rockhurst, Mo. 21
Blue Springs, Mo. 35, Blue Valley 28
Buhler 10, Winfield 0
Burden Central 52, Attica/Argonia 35
Burlingame 26, Chase County 24
Burlington 45, Prairie View 32
Caney Valley 54, Cherryvale 20
Canton-Galva 46, Norwich 0
Central Heights 21, Uniontown 6
Centralia 20, Troy 19
Chanute 40, Ulysses 8
Chaparral 10, Garden Plain 7
Chase 45, Burrton 7
Cheney 43, Pratt 21
Cheylin 49, Northern Valley 48
Clay Center 61, Hiawatha 0
Clifton-Clyde 22, Washington County 6
Coffeyville 42, Independence 13
Conway Springs 43, Medicine Lodge 13
Council Grove 20, Humboldt 14
Crest 46, Hartford 0
Cunningham 42, Tescott 0
DeSoto 57, Leavenworth 16
Derby 28, Hutchinson 21
Dighton 42, Hodgeman County 12
Dodge City 23, Liberal 15
El Dorado 26, Augusta 21
Ellis 60, Stanton County 0
Ellsworth 28, Hillsboro 0
Erie 38, Northeast-Arma 0
Eudora 49, Ottawa 28
Frankfort 54, Doniphan West 6
Fredonia 38, Riverton 16
Galena 36, Columbus 22
Girard 35, Frontenac 0
Goddard 48, Arkansas City 28
Great Bend 45, Wichita Southeast 0
Greeley County 62, Golden Plains 16
Guymon, Okla. 48, Onaga 7
Hanover 52, BV Randolph 6
Haven 50, Lyons 6
Hays 30, Garden City 26
Hesston 56, Wichita Trinity 41
Hill City 46, Rawlins County 0
Hoisington 49, Southwestern Hts. 0
Holcomb 25, Goodland 0
Holton 49, Perry-Lecompton 18
Hoxie 51, Stockton 0
Hugoton 47, Colby 6
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Fairfield 8
Hutchinson Trinity 24, Ellinwood 0
Ingalls 45, Moscow 13
Inman 40, Sterling 0
Iola 28, Anderson County 14
Jayhawk Linn 64, Northern Heights 8
Jefferson North 54, McLouth 18
Junction City 28, Wichita Bishop Carroll 21
KC East Christian 84, Schuyler County, Mo. 26
KC Sumner 27, KC Wyandotte 26
Kapaun Mount Carmel 63, Westminster, Colo. 24
Kingman 63, Douglass 7
Kiowa County 63, La Crosse 58
Lakin 2, Cimarron 0
Larned 28, Nickerson 20
Lawrence 47, Olathe East 6
Lebo 54, St. Paul 6
Lee's Summit North, Mo. 40, BV Northwest 34
Lincoln 28, Rock Hills 20
Little River 56, Solomon 6
Louisburg 51, Bonner Springs 7
Lyndon 28, Cair Paravel 24
Macksville 50, Trego 34
Maize 56, Salina South 7
Maize South 34, Newton 14
Manhattan 28, Washburn Rural 25
Marion 30, Remington 22
Marmaton Valley 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Marysville 30, Concordia 6
McPherson 35, Circle 15
Meade 55, Sublette 6
Mill Valley 35, Gardner-Edgerton 14
Minneola 46, Bucklin 34
Mission Valley 24, Valley Falls 16
Moundridge def. Pretty Prairie, forfeit
Nemaha Central 78, Horton 0
Norton 38, Phillipsburg 20
Oakley 22, Plainville 7
Olathe South 52, SM West 15
Olathe West 31, Olathe Northwest 28
Olpe 27, Pleasanton 0
Osage City 45, Eureka 16
Osborne 46, Lakeside 0, 6OT
Oswego def. Yates Center, forfeit
Parsons 61, Baxter Springs 8
Peabody-Burns 53, Pawnee Heights 6
Pittsburg 34, Fort Scott 8
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Southeast 6
Quinter 46, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 41, BV North 28
Riley County 39, Royal Valley 14
Riverside 26, Jackson Heights 12
Rock Creek 44, Silver Lake 28
Rose Hill 20, Mulvane 6
Rossville 49, Atchison County 8
Rural Vista 42, Wakefield 28
SM East 35, SM North 34
SM South 52, Olathe North 34
Sabetha 39, Minneapolis 7
Salina Central 54, Andover 44
Salina Sacred Heart 30, Belle Plaine 0
Satanta 68, Elkhart 46
Scott City 28, Hays-TMP-Marian 14
Sedgwick 63, Bluestem 8
Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0
South Barber 60, Kinsley 30
Southeast Saline 49, Halstead 17
St. Francis 30, Wilson 8
St. James Academy 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 54, Pike Valley 8
St. Mary's 64, Oskaloosa 0
Stafford 48, South Central 0
Staley, Mo. 34, BV West 33
Sylvan-Lucas 54, Otis-Bison 6
Thunder Ridge 46, Logan/Palco 0
Tonganoxie 28, Paola 14
Topeka 34, Emporia 21
Topeka Hayden 52, Jefferson West 14
Topeka Seaman 50, Lansing 32
Valley Center 38, Wichita Campus 20
Valley Heights 22, Republic County 16
Victoria 54, Central Plains 8
Wabaunsee 40, Smith Center 38
Wallace County 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wamego 51, KC Washington 16
Waverly 55, Centre 26
Wellington 52, Labette County 34
Wellsville 33, Osawatomie 0
West Elk 52, Sedan 18
West Franklin 38, Neodesha 19
Wetmore 59, Southern Coffey 6
Wichita Collegiate 22, Clearwater 0
Wichita Independent 40, Oxford 34
Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita East 14
Wichita South 41, Wichita North 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.