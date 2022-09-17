KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK THREE [SEPT. 15-17]
Thursday, September 15
Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe East 21
Little River 46, Ell-Saline 14
Olathe North 35, SM North 14
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Riverton 14
Friday, September 16
Andale 58, El Dorado 19
Anderson County 30, Santa Fe Trail 24
Andover 20, Goddard 13
Andover Central 10, Arkansas City 0
Ashland 50, Cheylin 28
Atchison 72, KC Harmon 0
Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0
Attica/Argonia 32, Pratt Skyline 0
Augusta 30, Mulvane 28
Axtell 58, Clifton-Clyde 12
BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 24
BV Randolph 46, Wakefield 28
BV West 48, BV Southwest 7
Basehor-Linwood 51, KC Turner 6
Baxter Springs 12, Afton, Okla. 6
Beloit 52, Republic County 8
Bishop Miege 52, St. James Academy 14
Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12
Bucklin 66, Sublette 28
Burlingame 56, Hartford 6
Cair Paravel 60, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8
Caney Valley 44, Eureka 8
Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6
Central Heights 48, Southeast 0
Centralia 48, Onaga 6
Centre 53, Altoona-Midway 6
Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17
Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15
Chapman 22, Marysville 9
Chase County 48, Goessel 0
Cheney 55, Douglass 7
Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6
Circle 22, Winfield 12
Clay Center 58, Abilene 14
Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10
Coffeyville 34, Columbus 19
Colby 40, Cimarron 9
Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 0
Crest 52, Oswego 7
Cunningham 65, Chase 13
DeSoto 63, Topeka West 20
Deerfield 32, Golden Plains 24
Derby 45, Wichita Bishop Carroll 38
Dighton 30, Quinter 26
Dodge City 3, Wichita South 0
Doniphan West 68, Maranatha Academy 48
Ellinwood 42, Stanton County 0
Ellsworth 52, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3
Fort Scott 21, Independence 20
Fredonia 38, Erie 0
Frontenac 12, KC Bishop Ward 10
Garden City 49, Wichita West 0
Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0
Gardner-Edgerton 36, Olathe West 19
Girard 41, Galena 20
Great Bend 31, Buhler 6
Greeley County 46, Rolla 0
Haven 49, Nickerson 12
Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Plainville 13
Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18
Highland Park 63, KC Sumner 36
Hill City 48, Thunder Ridge 22
Hodgeman County 18, Spearville 16
Hoisington 56, Lyons 6
Holcomb 28, Ulysses 17
Holton 49, Hiawatha 7
Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 14
Humboldt 44, Neodesha 0
Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8
Inman 54, Remington 14
Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20
Jayhawk Linn 28, Uniontown 8
Junction City 30, McPherson 15
KC Wyandotte 25, KC Schlagle 10
Kingman 64, Wichita Trinity 6
La Crosse 57, Central Plains 12
Lakeside 48, Logan/Palco 0
Lansing 34, Leavenworth 28
Lawrence 45, SM East 14
Lebo 30, Madison/Hamilton 26
Liberal 27, Topeka 0
Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13
Lyndon 50, Frankfort 0
Macksville 38, Kinsley 22
Maize 49, Newton 0
Manhattan 31, Hays 21
Maur Hill - Mount Academy def. McLouth, forfeit
Meade 51, Satanta 6
Mill Valley 51, SM Northwest 0
Minneola 75, South Gray 32
Moscow 53, Triplains-Brewster 19
Nemaha Central 46, Perry-Lecompton 13
Norton 56, Oakley 15
Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18
Olathe South 35, Olathe Northwest 7
Olpe 20, Osage City 12
Osborne 54, Hanover 8
Oxford 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28
Oxford 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 28
Paola 21, Ottawa 20
Parsons 40, Iola 14
Phillipsburg 37, Ellis 14
Pittsburg 28, Labette County 20
Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33
Prairie View 38, Osawatomie 0
Pratt 40, Halstead 7
Quapaw, Okla. 41, Northeast-Arma 12
Rock Creek 45, Riley County 21
Royal Valley 31, Riverside 20
SM South 27, SM West 21
Salina Central 56, Emporia 24
Shawnee Heights 14, Topeka Seaman 7
Silver Lake 43, St. Mary's 16
Smith Center 35, Russell 14
Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12
South Barber 68, Fairfield 0
South Central 44, Kiowa County 0
Southeast Saline 51, Minneapolis 0
Southern Coffey 62, Chetopa 14
Southwestern Hts. 40, Syracuse 6
St. Francis 26, Oberlin-Decatur 8
St. John 28, Otis-Bison 6
St. Paul 66, Yates Center 18
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, BV North 14
Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22
Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20
Sylvan-Lucas 34, Bennington 30
Tescott 70, Pawnee Heights 26
Topeka Hayden 55, Rossville 34
Trego 58, Stockton 0
Troy 55, Valley Heights 6
Valley Center 7, Goddard-Eisenhower 6
Valley Falls 34, Horton 20
Victoria 58, Ness City 8
Wabaunsee 24, Jefferson North 8
Wamego 46, Concordia 0
Washburn Rural 37, KC Piper 10
Washington County 46, Linn 0
Waverly 48, Southern Cloud 0
Wellsville 25, Burlington 7
West Elk 28, Burden Central 6
West Franklin 31, Mission Valley 14
Wetmore 46, Peabody-Burns 6
Wichita Campus 56, Salina South 41
Wichita Collegiate 48, Wellington 14
Wichita County 56, Hoxie 28
Wichita East 68, Wichita Southeast 15
Wichita Heights 20, Wichita North 0
Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18
Wichita Northwest 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Wilson 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 34
