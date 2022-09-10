KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK TWO [SEPT. 8-10]
Thursday, September 8
Lawrence 28, Olathe West 21
Friday, September 9
Abilene 27, Concordia 8
Andale 60, Rose Hill 7
Anderson County 39, Osawatomie 13
Andover 45, Arkansas City 27
Atchison 47, KC Sumner 20
Atchison County 14, Jefferson North 6
Attica/Argonia 45, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Axtell 54, Hartford 0
BV West 38, BV North 7
Basehor-Linwood 17, KC Piper 16
Baxter Springs 51, Uniontown 27
Bishop Miege 42, BV Southwest 0
Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28
Bucklin 62, Kiowa County 0
Burden Central 46, Flinthills 0
Burlingame 54, Lebo 6
Butler, Mo. 30, Fort Scott 8
Cair Paravel 56, Doniphan West 8
Canton-Galva 48, Goessel 0
Centralia 40, Christ Preparatory Academy 0
Centre 52, Southern Coffey 7
Chanute 28, Pittsburg 13
Chaparral 54, Wichita Trinity 41
Cheney 37, Garden Plain 7
Cherryvale 42, Erie 26
Cheylin 60, Weskan 0
Circle 38, Buhler 35
Clay Center 24, Chapman 0
Clifton-Clyde 48, BV Randolph 0
Columbus 47, Afton, Okla. 7
Council Grove 23, Mission Valley 0
Deerfield 59, Western Plains-Healy 12
Derby 69, Salina South 20
Dighton 38, Rawlins County 12
Douglass 14, Ellinwood 0
Ell-Saline 50, Hanover 14
Ellsworth 32, Republic County 0
Eudora 55, Bonner Springs 7
Eureka 12, Neodesha 0
Fredonia 54, Bluestem 0
Frontenac 29, Riverton 0
Garden City 77, Wichita North 6
Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM South 6
Girard 38, Pittsburg Colgan 12
Goddard 30, Valley Center 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Salina Central 33
Hays 33, Great Bend 7
Hays-TMP-Marian 35, Ellis 0
Hiawatha 26, Jefferson West 7
Highland Park 48, KC Schlagle 28
Hill City 62, Trego 14
Hillsboro 21, Nickerson 0
Hoisington 28, Halstead 0
Holcomb 54, Cimarron 6
Holton 35, Sabetha 14
Holyoke, Colo. 46, Colby 20
Horton 22, McLouth 14
Hoxie 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Hugoton 31, Ulysses 14
Humboldt 24, Caney Valley 0
Hutchinson 32, Newton 27
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Remington 16
Independence 35, Mulvane 25
Inman 42, Sedgwick 24
Jackson Heights 50, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 21
Jayhawk Linn 42, Southeast 0
Junction City 42, Dodge City 21
KC Bishop Ward 16, Olpe 13
KC East Christian 52, Maranatha Academy 6
Kingman 36, Conway Springs 0
Kinsley 46, Otis-Bison 0
Lakeside 34, Wilson 12
Lakin 38, Syracuse 8
Larned 54, Lyons 0
Leavenworth 61, Topeka West 14
Liberal 53, Emporia 0
Linn 66, Logan/Palco 20
Little River 57, Rural Vista 6
Louisburg 35, Paola 14
Lyndon 48, Herington 0
Macksville 42, Central Plains 12
Madison/Hamilton 52, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Maize 42, Andover Central 14
Maize South 17, Wichita Campus 14
Manhattan 59, Topeka 7
Marion 32, Sterling 14
Marmaton Valley 60, Yates Center 14
McPherson 42, Augusta 7
Meade 48, Hodgeman County 0
Medicine Lodge 23, Belle Plaine 20
Mill Valley 65, SM West 7
Minneapolis 37, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Minneola 40, Spearville 20
Moundridge 30, Bennington 14
Nemaha Central 71, Royal Valley 15
Ness City 12, St. John 8
Norton 30, Smith Center 20
Oakley 35, Phillipsburg 20
Olathe East 33, SM East 14
Olathe North 49, SM Northwest 35
Olathe Northwest 28, Lawrence Free State 14
Osage City 44, Burlington, Colo. 20
Osborne 54, Stockton 0
Oswego 52, St. Paul 44
Ottawa 68, Baldwin 20
Parsons 39, Labette County 28
Pawnee City, Neb. 65, Wetmore 20
Perry-Lecompton 35, Riverside 12
Pike Valley 30, Lincoln 14
Pleasant Ridge 60, Oskaloosa 20
Pleasanton 44, Northeast-Arma 9
Prairie View 32, Santa Fe Trail 26
Pratt 28, Hesston 14
Pratt Skyline 46, Stafford 24
Quapaw, Okla. 29, Galena 22
Rock Creek 41, St. Mary’s 20
Rossville 36, Riley County 15
Russell 27, Plainville 7
SM North 28, Olathe South 21
Satanta 28, South Gray 22
Scott City 28, Wray, Colo. 0
Shawnee Heights 46, Lansing 16
Smoky Valley 42, Haven 13
Solomon 50, Wakefield 16
South Central 32, Sublette 26
South Haven 54, Norwich 6
Southeast Saline 43, Beloit 6
Southwestern Hts. 50, Stanton County 0
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 20, Sylvan-Lucas 18
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV Northwest 13
Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 8
Tonganoxie 27, Spring Hill 24
Topeka Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10
Topeka Seaman 70, KC Turner 0
Troy 63, Valley Falls 0
Valley Heights 46, Onaga 7
Victoria 60, La Crosse 14
Wabaunsee 74, Northern Heights 6
Wallace County 48, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Wamego 34, Marysville 7
Washburn Rural 28, DeSoto 21
Washington County 52, Frankfort 30
Wellington 49, Clearwater 18
Wellsville 48, Iola 7
West Elk 64, Oxford 16
West Franklin 24, Central Heights 16
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita South 14
Wichita Collegiate 40, El Dorado 14
Wichita County 56, Elkhart 6
Wichita East 30, Kapaun Mount Carmel 20
Wichita Independent 54, Fairfield 6
Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita Heights 6
Wichita Sunrise 54, Hutchinson Central Christian 36
