KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK 1: Sept. 1-3
Thursday, September 1
NMSD, N.M. 62, Kansas Deaf 33
Olathe South 36, Lawrence 32
Topeka Seaman 58, Topeka West 14
University Academy, Mo. 44, St. Mary's Academy 8
Friday, September 2
Abilene 14, Marysville 7
Andover Central 35, Buhler 13
Arkansas City 43, Winfield 14
Atchison 31, Ottawa 24
Atchison County 44, Valley Falls 6
Attica/Argonia 41, Norwich 12
Axtell 82, Cair Paravel 38
BV Northwest 35, St. James Academy 21
Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42
Baxter Springs 42, Southeast 0
Bishop Miege 40, BV North 14
Blue Valley 28, BV Southwest 21
Burden Central 50, Sedan 12
Burlingame 46, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Burlington 32, Santa Fe Trail 12
Caney Valley 28, Erie 0
Canton-Galva 66, Little River 36
Centralia 34, Valley Heights 14
Chanute 38, Augusta 14
Chaparral 12, Medicine Lodge 6
Chase County 60, Frankfort 8
Cheylin 45, Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 27
Circle 50, Labette County 0
Clearwater 29, El Dorado 22
Clifton-Clyde 52, Hanover 6
Concordia 26, Chapman 20
Council Grove 41, Central Heights 0
Crest 58, Yates Center 0
Cunningham 38, Ashland 30
DeSoto 27, Lansing 21
Dighton 50, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Dodge City 34, Wichita West 6
Douglass 48, Belle Plaine 26
Elkhart 56, Boise City, Okla. 6
Ellinwood 53, Syracuse 0
Ellsworth 14, Beloit 6
Emporia 25, Pittsburg 22
Eudora 41, Baldwin 0
Eureka 42, Cherryvale 20
Galena 32, Riverton 7
Garden Plain 6, Conway Springs 0
Gardner-Edgerton 63, SM East 32
Girard 20, Columbus 15
Goddard 56, Wichita Campus 35
Goessel 42, Bennington 14
Halstead 42, Smoky Valley 40
Haven 21, Hillsboro 14
Hays 33, Junction City 21
Hays-TMP-Marian 26, Oakley 13
Hesston 21, Hoisington 14
Hiawatha 26, Royal Valley 19
Highland Park 60, KC Wyandotte 47
Hodgeman County 36, South Gray 16
Holcomb 34, Liberal 20
Humboldt 54, Fredonia 18
Hutchinson Trinity 24, Sedgwick 18
Inman 46, Marion 12
Iola 14, Osawatomie 0
Jackson Heights 61, Horton 7
Jayhawk Linn 62, Northeast-Arma 6
KC Bishop Ward 36, Independence 14
KC East Christian 62, Cornerstone Family 40
KC Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20
KC Sumner 21, KC Washington 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 51, Wichita South 0
Kingman 28, Cheney 14
La Crosse 46, Otis-Bison 0
Lakeside 48, Linn 46
Lakin 36, Stanton County 0
Leavenworth 61, KC Turner 0
Logan/Palco 60, Stockton 14
Lyndon 20, Lebo 14
Macksville 60, St. John 12
Madison/Hamilton 66, Hartford 6
Maize South 44, Andover 16
Manhattan 26, Derby 23, OT
Maur Hill - Mount Academy 54, Oskaloosa 14
McPherson 44, Great Bend 27
Meade 48, South Central 0
Mill Valley 40, Olathe Northwest 0
Minneapolis 18, Republic County 6
Minneola 56, Kiowa County 6
Moscow 34, Pawnee Heights 13
Nemaha Central 35, Holton 28
Neodesha 37, Bluestem 0
Ness City 26, Central Plains 8
Nickerson 28, Lyons 0
Northern Valley 38, Natoma 0
Norton 37, Plainville 17
Olathe North 26, Olathe East 6
Olathe West 33, Lawrence Free State 6
Onaga 21, McLouth 0
Osage City 58, Mission Valley 6
Oswego 63, Marmaton Valley 34
Oxford 20, Flint Hills Christian 0
Paola 28, Fort Scott 6
Parsons 56, Prairie View 22
Pike Valley 42, Wilson 6
Pittsburg Colgan 14, Frontenac 12
Pleasanton 24, Uniontown 22
Pratt 67, Larned 0
Pretty Prairie 44, Hutchinson Central Christian 34
Rawlins County 46, St. Francis 0
Riverside 34, Jefferson West 21
Rogers Heritage, Ark. 20, Louisburg 16
Russell 39, Ellis 7
SM North 28, SM South 7
SM Northwest 44, SM West 0
Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 14
Salina Central 52, Salina South 28
Salina Sacred Heart 20, Wichita Trinity 19
Scott City 42, Cimarron 0
Silver Lake 28, Riley County 21
Smith Center 29, Phillipsburg 21
Solomon 48, Rural Vista 0
South Barber 36, Pratt Skyline 32
Southeast Saline 38, Rock Creek 20
Southern Coffey 8, Mulvane 0
Spring Hill 46, Bonner Springs 13
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 40, Rock Hills 8
St. Mary's 20, Rossville 13
St. Paul 66, BV Randolph 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 31, BV West 7
Stafford 50, Fairfield 0
Sterling 40, Remington 14
Sylvan-Lucas 42, Lincoln 28
Tescott 43, Peabody-Burns 6
Thunder Ridge 74, Alma, Neb. 58
Topeka Hayden 21, Olpe 7
Triplains-Brewster 60, Deerfield 13
Troy 28, Wabaunsee 22
Valley Center 21, Newton 17
Victoria 49, Kinsley 0
Wakefield 40, Herington 16
Wallace County 14, Quinter 6
Wamego 45, Clay Center 6
Washburn Rural 49, Wichita East 42
Washington County 46, Doniphan West 0
Wellsville 40, Anderson County 6
Weskan 44, Golden Plains 20
West Elk 50, Udall 0
West Franklin 46, Northern Heights 12
Wetmore 58, Southern Cloud 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 53, Wichita Northwest 41
Wichita Collegiate 21, Rose Hill 6
Wichita North 70, Wichita Southeast 24
Wray, Colo. 36, Goodland 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.