KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
SUB-STATE [NOV. 18]
KSHSAA Football Championship
Friday, November 11
Class 6A
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
Manhattan 28, Derby 23
Class 5A
Maize 42, Hays 9
Mill Valley 63, BV Southwest 0
Class 4A
Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Wamego 33, McPherson 16
Class 3A
Andale 36, Clay Center 0
Holton 48, Topeka Hayden 17
Class 2A
Kingman 28, Southeast Saline 22, 2OT
Nemaha Central 30, Sabetha 14
Class 1A
Inman 23, Conway Springs 6
St. Mary’s 46, Centralia 16
Class 8-Man DII
Axtell 36, Canton-Galva 32
Thunder Ridge 58, Dighton 12
Class 8-Man DI
Little River 48, Burlingame 0
Wichita County 76, Hill City 30
Class 6-Man
Ashland 78, Cheylin 34
Cunningham 60, Waverly 12
