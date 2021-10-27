Senior Vivian Kalb has been on some dominant cross country teams in her time at Derby. In each of her four seasons, she has made it to state. This season, Kalb will be looking to make one final exclamation point by putting the girls program inside the top-five in the state.
Kalb had a smooth transition to high school cross country as she had competed with or against many girls at Derby North Middle School. That bond has translated well for Kalb and the group of seniors who are entering their final meet together.
“I think one of our strengths would be our ability to work together, and I think we all are really close, which strengthens a team,” Kalb said. “...It is so awesome because when you grow up as a group, and then you get to stay with them the whole time, you really bond and build a connection that not many teams have.”
The girls squad has added a few pieces along the way, like sophomore Katie Hazen and freshman Piper Hula, and the camaraderie of the team is tight heading into the state meet.
“It is incredible because we would be close whether we were good as a team or not,” Kalb said. “But winning things as a team has made us closer and bonded us. It is awesome to win and we all get excited and come together.”
As a freshman, Kalb worked her way onto the varsity squad and qualified for state. According to Kalb, entering that season, her main goal was to make the varsity team, and now she is a four-year state qualifier. That freshman season showed the potential of the current senior class.
“That season really boosted my confidence,” Kalb said. “Just seeing what we were able to accomplish freshman year. After that, it was about how far we can take this and see what we could do with it.”
Kalb’s career has not come without its fair share of setbacks – and none bigger than an injury at the beginning of her junior year, which forced her to miss three weeks of running. She had to push through the roadblock to build back her confidence.
“It was the first time that I had to miss a meet, and it was hard to mentally come back from, almost more than physically, just to get my confidence up,” Kalb said. “Coming back from it and having to push myself through was hard, but it has been satisfying to see that I am back where I want to be.”
Kalb has taken the leadership role of the girls squad, which has been a role that she has held for the last couple of years.
“I think I have been [a leader] the last couple of years,” Kalb said. “But this year, I have tried to step in that position for these girls and try to be there for them.”
After qualifying for state with a fourth-place finish at regionals on Oct. 23, Kalb believes that the team can make a run into the top-five at the state cross country championship meet. The Panthers took ninth last year, but it was just the beginning for the girls squad.
“I think we can reach the top eight because we got ninth last year,” Kalb said. “So, top eight or better, but I think we can get top five – that is my goal for this team.”
The state championship meet will be held at the Four-Mile Creek Resort in Augusta Oct. 30.
