Katy Johnson is stepping up to the tee box as the lone senior to lead a Derby golf team with young talent. The title of senior brings on a new weight of responsibilities and possible pressure, and Johnson has been handling it well early in the year.
Johnson has set a goal to be more consistent on the course and avoid letting small mistakes derail promising rounds. Head coach Tim Herrs preaches that to his players throughout the season, but it is easier said than done. Johnson said it has taken a while to accept the mindset, but is finally starting to move on from a bad hole.
“It has taken me years to get that mindset,” Johnson said. “Just that it is a new hole; I need to start over, forget about the hole behind me and create a fresh new mindset.”
Johnson has been to the state tournament three times in her high school career and has set a goal to return to state in her senior season. In her first two years, the Panthers qualified as a team, but in 2021, she was one of three Derby players to qualify individually.
At the 2021 state tournament, Johnson reached the event’s second day and placed 52nd overall after shooting a 209. That confidence gave her a fire to improve in the offseason.
Johnson took lessons over the summer to help with her hitting angles and getting more carry on the ball. Her ability to be confident in her skills when strategizing a shot has improved this season.
“There is a lot that goes into every shot,” Johnson said. “You have to see if you want to pop it up or keep it straight, analyze the different curves on the course, what club you want to use and it just depends on what the weather is like.”
Consistency will be the key for Johnson in her quest for another state appearance, and increasing her drives and short game will be the biggest pieces to work on this season.
“I think I have to be super consistent,” Johnson said. “My drives have to go longer, and I have to figure out my irons and focus on my putting.”
Johnson said that the seniors before her were very encouraging and helped her a lot in her game. She wants to do whatever she can for a young team. Chemistry might be hard to build in an individual sport like golf, but the time playing at practice has helped the team build a good bond.
“Every single time we play golf, we build a bond with each other just by talking and having fun,” Johnson said. “I feel like knowing that your teammate is doing good really builds you [up] and helps you to do good as a team.”
There is some potential with the young team, and Johnson believes they will get better throughout the season.
“I think that we can all improve, and they have some really good potential,” Johnson said. “If they can learn the game and strategies, they can be really good.”
The Panthers took three golfers to the Winfield Invitational on Sept. 8. Hannah Minnis led the team with a sixth-place overall finish after shooting 100. Addison Oetken and Charli Drum finished 25th and 27th respectively.
WINFIELD INVITATIONAL (Sept. 8)
1. Keira Ronsick (Bishop Carroll) 78
2. Bella Jones (Bishop Carroll) 86
3. Lilli Sympson (Winfield) 91
4. Savanna Nickum (Winfield) 94
5. Carley Littell (Winfield) 97
6. Hannah Minnis (Derby) 100
7. Saylor Fornshell (Bishop Carroll) 101
T8. Breanna Ruyle (Ark City) 102
T8. Sara Vulgamore (Campus) 102
T10. Alexa Zweifel (Augusta) 105
T10. Kiley Maier (Campus) 105
T10. Ella Kerschen (Bishop Carroll) 105
25. Addison Oetken (Derby) 129
27. Charli Drum (Derby) 134
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
