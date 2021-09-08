Chloe Johnson kicked off her senior campaign with a top four finish at the Derby Invitational on Aug. 30. In the first varsity invitational of the season, Johnson shot a 43 through the nine-hole tournament at the Derby Country Club.
Maize’s freshman Kinslea Jones took the crown after shooting a 33 on the course. Goddard-Eisenhower took the tournament title with an overall team score of 189. Maize took second in the tournament as the youngest roster with three freshmen.
According to head coach Tim Herrs, the short game has been the biggest improvement for Johnson this fall and contributed to her success on the course.
“Chloe’s iron play has been really good,” Herrs said. “Her putting has gotten more consistent throughout the fall. We have really worked on her lag putting, getting those long putts to the point where she can make the next one to avoid a lot of three- or four-putt holes.”
The Panthers were limited to only three golfers due to illness and lack of experience. Due to the lack of players, Derby did not compete in team competition.
“Katy Johnson was sick, so she didn’t play, and with our freshmen, we were trying to get them a little bit more experience before they might play varsity,” Herrs said.
Building experience for junior Hannah Minnis and sophomore Amanda Phouthavong was the key in the first tournament of the season.
“Hannah was hitting the ball pretty well and getting from tee to green without having some off-line shots,” Herrs said. “She had a couple of holes where she tried to do a little too much, and it snowballed on her.”
According to Herrs, as she gains more experience and becomes more consistent, those bad shots won’t turn into bad holes.
In her first varsity tournament, the biggest goal for Phouthavong was to gain the experience of being matched up with older players.
“This is more of her getting used to playing with some girls that are a little older than her and getting her comfortable in that situation,” Herrs said.
The expectations were lower heading into the first tournament for the season. For Herrs, the first tournament is all about gaining confidence early in the season.
“It is more about getting that first tournament under your belt, which is one of the reasons we have our home one early in the season,” Herrs said. “If you go to a difficult course, it can get you to a bad place that is hard to get out of. Since we are playing at our course, it is a way to ease into your season.”
DERBY INVITATIONAL (Aug. 31)
1. Kinslea Jones, Maize, 33
2. Breanna Ruyle, Ark City, 40
3. Kayla Jensen, Goddard-Eisenhower, 42
4. Chloe Johnson, Derby, 43
5. Hope Hilton, Andover, 44
T5. Reaghan Martain, Hutchinson, 44
7. Charlotte Kerbs, Maize, 45
T7. Lindsey Warsnak, Newton, 45
9. Kiley Maier, Campus, 46
10. Meredith Russell, Goddard-Eisenhower, 47
T10. Jaycilyn Moriasi, Hutchinson, 47
26. Hannah Minnis, Derby, 56
39. Amanda Phouthavong, Derby, 74
TEAM RESULTS
1. Goddard-Eisenhower, 189
2. Maize, 192
3. Campus, 195
4. Hutchinson, 195
5. Newton, 213
6. Ark City, 223
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.