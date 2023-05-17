Ty Johnson is playing some of his best golf in his high school career at the right time, heading into the state tournament. He was part of a state team with one senior in 2022, and the skilled varsity lineup is ready to see that experience pay off at the end of the season.
Johnson’s ability to focus on the present moment has been crucial in his development as a player. Taking each shot one at a time and rebounding from a tough shot or hole is one of his biggest strengths.
“I think my biggest strength is my ability to really hone in on the present moment,” Johnson said. “Your present shot is the most important thing; the previous shot should be the last thing on your mind because then you allow mistakes to compound.”
Entering his third year of competitive golf, Johnson has been building off his progress from mechanics to mental preparation. The technical skill side of the game carried more importance for him in his first two years, but throughout his tenure, he has discovered the critical mental element of the sport.
“Year one and year two, I was focused on my mechanics and technical skill for the game,” Johnson said. “After a while, I started to understand that mental [focus] was a big part of the game. That has been my focus in year three, and I have progressed exponentially.”
For Johnson, establishing a routine before a tournament has been crucial for mental development. It all starts the night before with a nutritious meal, good sleep and consistent hydration. On the day of the tournament, Johnson makes sure to keep himself fueled and hydrated, especially on the warm spring afternoons.
“Before a tournament, I make sure that essentials are taken care of, and then I feel good to go,” Johnson said.
After a tournament, Johnson analyzes his round and gets insight from head coach Tim Herrs or his dad, who originally got him into golf. Johnson said he goes and plays often with his dad, and the two work on making little adjustments to Ty’s game.
Johnson and Knowlyn Egan are two seniors that have been a part of the Derby golf program for the last three seasons. The Panthers have three seniors on the varsity squad, which is the most in nearly two seasons, and the experience has been crucial for the team. Not only do the seniors bring experience, but the underclassmen from the 2022 team that reached the state tournament are back and playing more consistent golf.
The Derby golfers have set higher exceptions for themselves this season, with the primary focus on reaching the second day of the state tournament to put themselves in a position to leave with a team trophy.
“We are definitely carrying some confidence from last season and previous tournaments this year,” Johnson said. “Feeling confident at this time of the year for a mental game is very important. Overall, we are becoming a more consistent team this year.”
Johnson has put together some solid scores in the final few tournaments of the year and said that he played his best golf of the year at the Winfield Invitational on May 5, where he took second place. He was just four strokes behind Jaydon Carruthers and helped the Panthers take the title in the regular-season finale. Johnson placed 12th at the AVCTL-I meet on May 8 and helped the Panthers win the Class 6A Regional in Dodge City on May 15.
As the Panthers prepare for the final meet of the season, Johnson is continuing to cut down on the small details of his game to help the team reach its goals.
“I would like to improve my game, but it is going to be difficult because I feel like I have been playing really well lately,” Johnson said. “I just have to be nit-picky and find those weaknesses in my game and really focus on those leading up to the state tournament.”
