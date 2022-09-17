Derby outlasted Bishop Carroll in a 45-38 dogfight on Sept. 16. It was a back-and-forth game as the two teams combined for 52 points in the second half alone. Let’s go inside the numbers to see a few of the biggest eye-openers from the week three matchup with the Golden Eagles.
Ball on your own 15-yard line. 44 seconds remaining in a tie ballgame and two timeouts. Few …
5: Dylan Edwards scored five touchdowns in the win and racked up 290 yards of total offense. Edwards finished with 19 carries for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns with 108 yards on kick returns, including a 92-yard touchdown. The lone blemish on the stat sheet for Edwards was in the receiving category with two catches for negative three yards. The Panthers got production from its workhorse, and he thrived under pressure with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the ballgame.
157: Quarterback Brock Zerger went 12-19 with 157 passing yards and a touchdown. It is the first time a Derby signal-caller has thrown for over 100 yards this season, and it was vital to the offense in the victory. The Panthers had success throwing the ball in the first half, and wide receiver Colton Ruedy was one of the primary targets for Zerger, with 97 receiving yards on six catches and an 11-yard touchdown. Zerger did throw two interceptions in the ballgame, and Bishop Carroll capitalized on both with a pair of touchdowns.
417: The Panther defense gave up 417 yards in the ballgame. The talented Golden Eagle offense led by quarterback Jackson King showed it could compete with the best in the state and may have exposed holes in the Panther defense. King ran for 198 yards with four touchdowns in the ballgame. Despite giving up 188 passing yards, the Panthers managed to make plays when it mattered the most with a pair of interceptions. Miles Wash helped spark a Derby comeback with a pick with the Panthers trailing 24-21 in the third quarter. Edwards scored a play later.
213: Football is a game with three phases. Special teams helped the Panthers heavily in the ballgame with 213 total yards and a touchdown. Derek Hubbard nearly scored on an 80-yard return at the end of the first half, but the Panthers turned the ball over, which led to a Golden Eagle touchdown. Edwards’ 92-yard return was a pivotal moment in the game, and it came in the ensuing kickoff after Bishop Carroll took a 24-14 lead early in the third quarter after an interception.
85: With the score knotted at 38 with 44 seconds remaining in the game, all signs pointed to overtime, but the Panthers were determined to try to strike the final blow on its last drive of the game. Edwards scored an 85-yard touchdown run which proved to be the game-winning score. Offensive linemen Kenai Indalecio and Wyatt Jackson double-teamed a Carroll defensive lineman to create a perfect hole for Edwards, and the wide receivers blocked downfield to give him a chance to turn on the jets and score. The entire offensive line showed improvement in the third week of the season.
7: The win extended Derby’s winning streak over Bishop Carroll to seven games dating back to 2016. The annual matchup between the two 6A and 5A powerhouses has produced thrilling contests, with the last three being decided by 8 points or fewer.
