ISN: Bishop Carroll

Colton Ruedy dives into the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown catch in the 45-38 win over Bishop Carroll on Sept. 16.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby outlasted Bishop Carroll in a 45-38 dogfight on Sept. 16. It was a back-and-forth game as the two teams combined for 52 points in the second half alone. Let’s go inside the numbers to see a few of the biggest eye-openers from the week three matchup with the Golden Eagles.

5: Dylan Edwards scored five touchdowns in the win and racked up 290 yards of total offense. Edwards finished with 19 carries for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns with 108 yards on kick returns, including a 92-yard touchdown. The lone blemish on the stat sheet for Edwards was in the receiving category with two catches for negative three yards. The Panthers got production from its workhorse, and he thrived under pressure with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the ballgame.  

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.