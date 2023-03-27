Life is good for Derby softball heading into 2023. Fresh off a third-place finish in the Class 6A tournament, the Panthers have few positions to replace. Confidence is high for a team with six of the starting nine returning.
A strong senior class is leading the charge for the Panthers; all will play critical roles this season. Derby will easily pick up the momentum from a 21-4 year with such a plethora of returning pieces.
Catcher Trinity Kuntz, first baseman Rylee Frager, shortstop Raegan Jackson, third baseman Chloe Enslinger, centerfielder Madi Grady and right fielder Kyler Demel all produced in starting roles for Derby last season. Each player will likely be on the field on opening day.
The Panthers shouldn’t have much issue offensively as the team returns RBI leader Jackson. In her freshman season, she was second on the team in batting average at .442, and head coach Christy Weve has seen Jackson pick up where she left off last season.
“Jackson has come back stronger than ever,” Weve said. “She is a hard worker and humble. You can tell that she is always wanting to get better, and she looks like the player we saw at the state tournament.”
Demel could start the year batting leadoff for the Panthers, and Weve said Demel brings confidence into the batters box, which could give the
team an offensive spark early. The middle of the order will pack some serious power with Frager, Kuntz, Jackson and Addy Canfield. Speed will be the key for the bottom half of the order, which could provide plenty of scoring opportunities.
Putting the ball in play shouldn’t be much of a challenge for the Panthers, with six returners that batted over .290 last season. Weve said the short game is the biggest piece the team needs to work on early in the year.
The biggest priority for the coaching staff is finding the right players to fill second base and left field. The coaching staff has been impressed with Avery Kelley and Jersey Ramirez in practices. Kelley spent varsity time at second base last season and played in 19 games with a .926 fielding percentage and a .250 batting average. In the outfield, there is some competition with Sara Portela, Carsen Carpenter, Karlie Demel and Emma Hastings. It might come down to the offensive numbers and who can contribute in big moments.
“When push comes to shove, if you are going to hit and produce, we will find a way to put you in,” Weve said.
In the circle, Canfield finished the 2022 season with a 9-1 record, 66 innings pitched and 2.86 ERA with 70 strikeouts. She will be taking over for Morgan Haupt as the ace of the team, and her competitive spirit could thrive in the upgraded role.
“Canfield is a competitor and wants the ball,” Weve said. “She is going to have to be a workhorse for us, and we have been working to build her endurance.”
Ava Boden and Cali Kuntz have been working to create a pitching staff for the Panthers, and the two could pick up the relief innings for Canfield and take the circle for starts throughout the year.
The Panthers will have an abundance of speed on the basepaths in Portela, Grady and Kyler Demel, but players like Loren Sweat, Boden and Karlie Demel could add extra speed. This is where the short game, situational hitting, will play a big role. Derby had good situational hitting with 65 RBIs with two outs, led by 18 RBIs from Jackson with two away. Sacrifice situations were also a key for the Panthers, with 24 sacrifice hits, including 7 sac flies last year.
“We have the speed, so I think that being extra assertive on the bases in the right situation using that speed will help us,” Weve said.
Derby is determined to take the next step after a successful 2022 season, and the team full of solid leaders have helped develop the expectations for the whole roster. The Panthers have loads of state experience, and the chemistry is high heading into the opening game.
“Our objective goals are to win league, host regionals and win state, which is always in the back of our minds,” Weve said. “But we are going to need a full team effort. If you have a team that doesn’t have good chemistry, it won’t get you anywhere, regardless of the talent you have. We have a strong group of leaders who will set the tone for us.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
