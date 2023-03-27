SSP SOFTBALL

Junior Addy Canfield will be taking over as the ace for the Derby pitching staff. Canfield went 9-1, with one save, last season and posted a 2.86 ERA in 66 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Life is good for Derby softball heading into 2023. Fresh off a third-place finish in the Class 6A tournament, the Panthers have few positions to replace. Confidence is high for a team with six of the starting nine returning. 

A strong senior class is leading the charge for the Panthers; all will play critical roles this season. Derby will easily pick up the momentum from a 21-4 year with such a plethora of returning pieces. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.