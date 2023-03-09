The Lady Panthers flipped the script of an uncharacteristic first half in the Class 6A quarterfinal to survive a tough Olathe Northwest team in a 43-38 win on March 9.
It was a Derby roster with only three returning players with significant state experience, and the team struggled to maintain its usual tempo. Derby turned the ball over 12 times in the first half leading to 10 Olathe Northwest points.
“We only have three girls that have experienced the pressure of the state tournament, so we started a little too amped up,” head coach Dan Harrison said. “We were trying to speed [Olathe Northwest] up, but we sped ourselves up in the process and made some uncharacteristic passes.”
The Lady Panthers totaled 24 turnovers in the ballgame but only allowed three more points off Olathe Northwest runouts in the second half.
Olathe Northwest had several players with athleticism and length, which was a more unfamiliar challenge for the Lady Panthers and contributed to the turnover trouble, but the Panthers were able to fight through to create an advantage in transition.
“We knew [Olathe Northwest] had a size advantage, which is something that you can prepare for mentally but not physically,” Addy Brown said. “They were a long team, and they got in the passing lanes, tipped our passes and that was something we had to change in the second half.”
Lone senior, Brown struggled from the floor in the first half, hitting her first bucket from the floor with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Brown did most of her damage from the free-throw line, leading the Panthers with 18 points. She went 12-for-14 from the charity stripe.
Olathe Northwest held a slim 17-16 advantage over the Lady Panthers as the Ravens outscored Derby 10-6 in the second quarter. In the period, Derby had a three-minute-long scoring drought.
The Lady Panthers knew they needed to make an adjustment to gain an advantage in the game, and shifting from man-to-man defense to a 3-2 zone was one of the big keys to the second half, including a nearly five-minute-long scoring drought in the third quarter.
“We told our players at half that we were going to take over the third quarter,” Harrison said. “Olathe Northwest started driving the ball, so we tried to take away their driving lanes. We got some important rebounds, runouts and transition buckets.”
Derby stayed in the zone defense the rest of the way, leading to easy rebounds with the Lady Panther numbers down low. The Ravens tried to rely on the three-ball for most of the second half but couldn’t find consistency. Olathe Northwest went 4-for-26 from beyond the arc. Three of the four threes came from Jillian Huckabey, the leading scorer for the Ravens with 19.
The Ravens were able to inch back into the game with free-throws and a bank three-pointer after trailing 37-29 and make it a 41-37 game with 28 seconds to go. Destiny Smith was able to seal the game with a pair of crucial free throws.
Sophomores Carsen Carpenter and Kallie Rickords played a huge role for the Lady Panthers as the two got the most minutes for the underclassmen core in the game. Rickords scored six points while Carpenter was forced to come off the bench due to foul trouble and broke a Derby scoring drought.
“Going in, I was super nervous,” Carpenter said. “I just went out there, stayed focused and did whatever I could to help the team. The older players really helped me prepare to step in when I needed to, and it felt good to contribute.”
The Lady Panthers will play the winner of the #3 Blue Valley North at 8 p.m. on March 10.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 7 10 8 13 — 38
RAVENS: Huckabey, 19; Pierce, 9; McCormick, 7; Foxworthy, 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Brown, 18; D. Smith, 7; Rickords, 6; J. Wilson, 4; Carpenter, 4; M. Smith, 2; Ky. Demel, 2.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
