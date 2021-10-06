As one of the three seniors on the Derby volleyball team, Adi Igo is the longest-tenured player on the varsity squad.
Since joining the varsity ranks as a freshman, Igo has seen a lot of players come and go. This season, Igo has had to take on a leadership role for the young Panther roster.
“Adi has always been very dependable, but this year there is a spark in her that I have not seen,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “… She has really come out of her shell and has been a good leader for us.”
The leadership role is new for Igo as there has always been a leader on the team. Igo has emphasized keeping a positive attitude despite adjusting to a massive roster change.
“In my four years, I haven’t had to step up; there has always been a leader on the team,” Igo said. “For me, it is just being positive and helping my team stay positive as much as I can.”
The biggest thing Igo has preached to the underclassmen is understanding that it is okay to fail but to continue to play with confidence.
“As a leader, you have to step up and tell them that it is okay to fail,” Igo said. “Volleyball is a sport of failure, but you have to be confident because other teams will use that to their advantage.”
In her first season as a Panther, Igo was put in a similar situation as her current teammates. She credits the upperclassmen who helped her get comfortable at the varsity level. It was an experience that aided in understanding what the young players are going through.
“My first year of varsity was my freshman year, and I was very nervous,” Igo said. “But the girls I was playing with helped me so much. They welcomed me, were easy to get along with, and we bonded really well. That helped me a lot.”
Igo credited Heather Mills as one of the key players that showed her how to take leadership of the team.
“Mills showed me how to be a leader and prepared me for this year,” Igo said. “She was very vocal and told people how to get better. It definitely improved my game a lot.”
Teaching the younger players has been an aspect of Igo’s leadership that will help the future of the Derby program and players reach the next level.
“Teaching the younger girls is important because it helps coach Kraus a lot and trying to get them developed because a lot of them want to play college ball,” said Igo.
Coach Kraus expressed her appreciation for Igo’s leadership and her help in taking the time to invest in the younger core of players.
“Igo has just been great because the other girls playing on the middle and right side with her are mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Kraus said. “She has really helped me train these girls to our system … Not only has she been a leader but also an excellent mentor. She is so unselfish and just wants to see everyone get better. She is about the team and not about her, which is just awesome.”
After starting the season 6-4, the Panthers gained some momentum as the chemistry began to come together at the Maize Tournament on Sept. 18.
“Our chemistry started to get together at the Maize Tournament against Hutchinson,” Igo said. “That was a very good feeling to win that match, and I think we all needed that because we were so exhausted … It just felt like the greatest day ever because it was such a long day, and we really needed that win.”
According to Igo, Derby’s best volleyball is yet to come heading into the latter half of the season. She believes that the Panthers can make a run to the state title.
“We have improved so much since the first game, and I think that is a big thing,” Igo said. “We still have improvements to make, but it is really starting to come together.”
