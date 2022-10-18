Sophomore Piper Hula led the Derby girls cross country to a runner-up finish at the AVCTL-I league meet on Oct. 15.
Hula finished first overall with a time of 20:06.29. Junior Katie Hazen took eighth place for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore Eilyannis Monge placed inside the top 15 ahead of freshman Ryleigh Kelley at 25th. Junior Dakota Rotramel placed 34th with sophomore Ellie McCracken rounding out Derby at 36. The girls squad finished with 60 points, 28 points behind league champ Maize South.
The boys team took fourth overall, led by a ninth-place finish by sophomore Lucas Kreutzer. Junior Landen Tucker took 19th overall, and sophomore Owen King finished just outside to top 20 (21st overall). Senior Isaac Brown placed 23rd, while fellow senior Brenton Duckworth took 26th. Lucas Lyman rounded out the boys squad with a 27th-place finish, but Derby’s top runner Tyler Ring did not race. Ring has been the top finisher for Derby in 2022.
It has been an atypical season for cross country as injuries have limited the varsity lineup. According to head coach Jimmy Adams, it has been challenging keeping athletes healthy this year, and the teams have not run their top lineup due to injuries.
“We have battled more injuries than I have ever had in my time as a coach,” Adams said. “There were just so many small things that caused big issues. I just want to see it all come together. We have been walking a tightrope trying to get these kids healthy for this stretch of the season.”
On tap for the Panthers as the season begins to wind down is the regional meet set for Oct. 22, followed by the state meet on Oct. 29 for the top three teams and top 10 individuals at regional.
The Panthers are looking to finish strong heading into crunch time. Adams said that he would like to see his athletes see the fruits of their labor and cut times at regionals.
“The postseason is exciting; it is what you do the training for,” Adams said. “It is a little different in cross country because the bigger one is regionals rather than league, so we had to find a balance on how much we pushed them at league. It will be three meets in a row if they qualify for state, which can be a challenge.”
Adams hopes to see his teams compete at the regional meet and get as many of his runners to state as he can. The Panthers have incredibly young teams with no seniors in the girls program and a pair of seniors on the boys team, so Adams is looking to build some momentum and experience heading into 2023.
For Adams, staying healthy is the biggest key for the squad heading into regionals. The coaching staff has encouraged the athletes to run loose because a good performance could build momentum for state or next season.
The state meet returns to Rim Rock in Lawrence after a brief hiatus. There is a love for the course among the cross country community, and it will be a motivator for the younger runners who have yet to compete for a state title there.
“It was great to have the state meet in Augusta, but Rim Rock is what you think of when you think of state,” Adams said. “It just didn’t have the feel the last few years, so it will be nice to take whoever qualifies. We have been preaching to the kids to run their best, do what they can, and we’ll see it as a success in the end.”
1. Piper Hula (Derby) 20:06.29
2. Chloe Inskeep (Hutchinson) 20:13.72
3. Abi Grantham (Maize) 20:15.30
4. Emma Brooks (Maize South) 20:17.06
5. Kendall Sheilds (Maize South) 20:22.05
6. Karina Martinez (Maize South) 20:54.75
7. Alina Arceo (Salina South) 21:05.10
8. Katie Hazen (Derby) 21:17.56
9. Josten Fischer (Salina South) 21:18.39
10. Kennedy Mitchell (Maize South) 21:20.40
13. Eilyannis Monge (Derby) 21:37.85
18. Ellie Brean (Derby) 22:07.55
25. Ryleigh Kelley (Derby) 23:24.53
34. Dakota Rotramel (Derby) 24:35.14
36. Ellie McCracken (Derby) 25:34.47
1. Kaleb Glazier (Maize ) 15:39.94
2. Zach Johnson (Maize) 16:16.67
3. Alex Ayin (Maize) 16:22.93
4. Brody Bloom (Campus) 16:32.65
5. Micha Schmidt (Maize) 16:54.00
6. Lucas Kaufman (Newton) 16:55.36
7. Caiden Unruh (Maize) 16:59.26
8. Josh Glover (Maize South) 17:31.67
9. Lucas Kreutzer (Derby) 17:33.31
10. Parker Heard (Maize South) 17:36.26
19. Landen Tucker (Derby) 18:24.34
21. Owen King (Derby) 18:37.51
23. Isaac Brown (Derby) 18:40.08
26. Brenton Duckworth (Derby) 18:41.01
27. Lucas Lyman (Derby) 18:43.30
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
