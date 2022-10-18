Piper Hula

Piper Hula won the girls AVCTL-I cross country league meet on Oct. 15. The girls squad took second place as a team behind Maize South.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Sophomore Piper Hula led the Derby girls cross country to a runner-up finish at the AVCTL-I league meet on Oct. 15.

Hula finished first overall with a time of 20:06.29. Junior Katie Hazen took eighth place for the Lady Panthers. Sophomore Eilyannis Monge placed inside the top 15 ahead of freshman Ryleigh Kelley at 25th. Junior Dakota Rotramel placed 34th with sophomore Ellie McCracken rounding out Derby at 36. The girls squad finished with 60 points, 28 points behind league champ Maize South.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

1
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.