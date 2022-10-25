XC regional

Junior Katie Hazen placed ninth overall at regionals on Oct. 22 to qualify for the state meet.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Junior Katie Hazen and sophomore Piper Hula will represent Derby at the state meet after making the cut at regionals on Oct. 22.

Hula continued to shine for the Panthers in her second season in the program with a third-place finish with a time of 21:07.00. Hazen has battled injury for most of the year but fought through adversity to make her third trip to state with a ninth-place finish.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.