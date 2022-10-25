Junior Katie Hazen and sophomore Piper Hula will represent Derby at the state meet after making the cut at regionals on Oct. 22.
Hula continued to shine for the Panthers in her second season in the program with a third-place finish with a time of 21:07.00. Hazen has battled injury for most of the year but fought through adversity to make her third trip to state with a ninth-place finish.
Sophomore Ellison Beran finished inside the top 25 with a 24th-place finish. Sophomore Eliyannis Monge placed 30th overall, just three seconds ahead of freshman Ryleigh Kelley. Junior Dakota Rotramel and sophomore Ada Burton rounded out the Lady Panthers with 43rd and 46th-place finishes, respectively.
The girls squad finished fourth overall which snapped a four-year stretch of sending the entire Lady Panther roster to state, but the young team with no seniors will have room to grow for next season.
The boys team finished fifth at the regional but gained plenty of experience this season. Sophomore Lucas Kreutzer finished 20th overall for the Panther boys program and narrowly missed an individual bid for the state meet. Junior Landen Tucker placed 30th overall, just ahead of junior Lucas Lyman and sophomore Owen King, who finished 32nd and 33rd, respectively.
Seniors Issac Brown and Brenton Duckworth finished their Derby cross country careers at regionals. Brown placed 38th, and Duckworth took 41st. The two were the only senior varsity runners across both teams to compete at regionals. Tyler Ring rounded out the Panthers with a 45th-place finish.
It was a tough season for the Panthers as injuries and atypical weather plagued a good portion of the season, but head coach Jimmy Adams saw his team battle the adversity.
“I thought that the team battled through some tough conditions and represented the program well,” Adams said. “We came up a bit short on the team side, but Piper and Katie delivered for the program.”
Hula and Hazen will head up to Rim Rock Farms in Lawrence for the state meet on Oct. 29.
It was an extremely young cross country team this season, and the Panthers will have several varsity runners returning next season. Adams is hoping the experience gained this season could be a building block for 2023.
“I think we have a lot to build on,” Adams said. “Both teams are young, and we will not be losing many athletes. We should be able to learn from this year and get things rolling next August.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented