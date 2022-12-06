boys basketball

Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 25 points in the 74-68 win over McPherson on Dec. 6.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

The Panthers used a hot start and clutch free throws down the stretch to bookend a 74-68 win over McPherson in the 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 6. 

Kaeson Fisher-Brown finished the night with 25 points despite fouling out with a little over three minutes remaining in the ballgame. 15 of the 25 points came in the first quarter, which helped the young team settle in.

