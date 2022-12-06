The Panthers used a hot start and clutch free throws down the stretch to bookend a 74-68 win over McPherson in the 2022-23 season opener on Dec. 6.
Kaeson Fisher-Brown finished the night with 25 points despite fouling out with a little over three minutes remaining in the ballgame. 15 of the 25 points came in the first quarter, which helped the young team settle in.
“I knew we needed a hot start because we had a lot of guys that haven’t experienced that kind of varsity pressure yet,” Fisher-Brown said. I knew I was the only starter coming back that needed to pick it up and set the tone.”
Fisher-Brown got into foul trouble in the third quarter and fouled out in the fourth quarter. Several players stepped up in big moments, many of whom were getting significant varsity minutes for the first time.
Dallas Metzger was held to two points in the first quarter but finished with 19 points. He played a huge role late in the game, hitting five of six free throws in the final quarter. Other players like Cooper Chadwick, Kaden Franklin, Jack Ulwelling and Mason Anderson had key points in the game.
“The best thing in this game was that we had young guys getting major varsity minutes making plays down the stretch against a good team,” Flory said. “They made impactful plays which was awesome to see.
After the Panthers took a 20-14 lead in the first quarter, the Bullpups responded with a dominant second half to take a 34-32 lead at halftime. It was a competitive second half, and McPherson started to pull away during a Derby scoring drought.
Coach Flory called a timeout and designed a play to give Metzger a chance to hit an open three. From that timeout, the Panthers went on an 11-0 run to get back into the game to trail 50-49 heading into the final quarter.
“It was a great job by our guys,” Flory said. “McPherson was doing a good job of trying to not let Kaeson get the ball. Out of the timeout, we got it to him and we ran something we hadn’t practiced much. Kaden Franklin set a good screen; Dallas got open and hit that shot, which was huge to get him going.”
Neither team pulled away, but the Panthers stayed in the game with key shots. Once the Panthers grabbed a two-possession lead, Derby bled the clock with long possessions and hit key free throws late. Derby went 12-for-16 from the charity stripe to end the game.
“We had some guys step up and make big free throws down the stretch, which is what we really needed,” Fisher-Brown said. “We had a lot of good shots throughout the game from our younger guys off the bench.
MCPHERSON 14 20 15 18 - 68
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown, 25; Metzger, 19; Franklin, 10; Ulwelling, 8; Chadwick, 6; Anderson, 6.
BULLPUPS: Thompson, 21; Miller, 12; Kanitz, 12; Muehler, 9; Pyle, 7; O. Pyle, 5; Boese, 2.
